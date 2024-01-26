DJ Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist (LEMB LN) Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jan-2024 / 09:20 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 25-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 74.2116 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1085575 CODE: LEMB LN ISIN: LU1686830909

January 26, 2024 03:20 ET (08:20 GMT)