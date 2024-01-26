DJ Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CI2U LN) Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jan-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 25-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 926.0223 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 56803 CODE: CI2U LN ISIN: LU1681043169 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681043169 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CI2U LN Sequence No.: 299906 EQS News ID: 1823765 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 26, 2024 03:25 ET (08:25 GMT)