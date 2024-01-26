

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Telia Company AB (0H6X.L, TLSNY.PK), a Swedish telecomm company, on Friday reported a narrower loss for the fourth-quarter, amidst a rise in revenue and a decline in depreciation, amortization, and impairment.



For the fourth-quarter, the company posted a net loss of SEK 2.718 billion or SEK 0.73 per share, compared with a loss of SEK 18.818 billion or SEK 4.78 per share, reported for the same period last year.



Loss after financial items dropped to SEK 3.300 billion from previous year's loss of SEK 18.205 billion.



Operating loss stood at SEK 2.398 billion as against a loss of SEK 17.379 billion in 2022.



Depreciation, amortization and impairment narrowed to SEK 9.165 billion from SEK 24.109 billion a year ago.



EBITDA was at SEK 6.738 billion, higher than last year's SEK 6.684 billion.



Revenue moved up to SEK 23.098 billion, up from previous year's SEK 22.894 billion.



Service revenue increased by 2.8 percent to SEK 19.666 billion from last year's SEK 19.123 billion.



Telia will pay an annual a dividend of SEK 2 per share, unchanged from last year's SEK 2 per share.



Looking ahead, for the full year 2024, the company said: 'Service revenue, like for like, is estimated to grow by low single digits, adjusted EBITDA, like for like, is estimated to grow by low to mid-single digits, CAPEX, excluding fees for licenses, spectrum and right of use assets, is estimated to be around SEK 14 billion.'



