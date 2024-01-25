Anzeige
WKN: A0DK4W | ISIN: US8678921011 | Ticker-Symbol: UF2
Frankfurt
26.01.24
08:06 Uhr
9,750 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
PR Newswire
25.01.2024 | 22:15
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.: Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Tax Treatment Of 2023 Dividends

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sunstone") (NYSE: SHO) announced the following tax treatment of the 2023 distributions to holders of the Company's common stock and Series H and Series I preferred stock.

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Total Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary

Dividend

Capital Gain
Distribution

Section 199A
Dividend

Common Stock, Ticker: SHO, CUSIP: 867892101

3/31/2023

4/17/2023

$0.050000

$0.000000

$0.050000

$0.000000

6/30/2023

7/17/2023

$0.050000

$0.000000

$0.050000

$0.000000

9/29/2023

10/16/2023

$0.070000

$0.000000

$0.070000

$0.000000

12/29/2023

1/16/2024

$0.130000

$0.000000

$0.130000

$0.000000



Series H Preferred Stock, Ticker: SHO PRH, CUSIP: 867892804

3/31/2023

4/17/2023

$0.382813

$0.000000

$0.382813

$0.000000

6/30/2023

7/17/2023

$0.382813

$0.000000

$0.382813

$0.000000

9/29/2023

10/16/2023

$0.382813

$0.000000

$0.382813

$0.000000

12/29/2023

1/16/2024

$0.382813

$0.000000

$0.382813

$0.000000



Series I Preferred Stock, Ticker: SHO PRI, CUSIP: 867892887

3/31/2023

4/17/2023

$0.356250

$0.000000

$0.356250

$0.000000

6/30/2023

7/17/2023

$0.356250

$0.000000

$0.356250

$0.000000

9/29/2023

10/16/2023

$0.356250

$0.000000

$0.356250

$0.000000

12/29/2023

1/16/2024

$0.356250

$0.000000

$0.356250

$0.000000

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with a personal tax advisor regarding their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT"). Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com. The Company's website is provided as a reference only and any information on the website is not incorporated by reference in this release.

For Additional Information

Aaron Reyes
Chief Financial Officer
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.
(949) 382-3018

SOURCE Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

