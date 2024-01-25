Anzeige
Freitag, 26.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
WKN: 853849 | ISIN: JP3463000004
PR Newswire
25.01.2024
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation: Cognizant Helping to Modernize Infrastructure and Application Management as Part of Takeda's Digital Transformation

Cognizant will support Takeda's ambition to modernize technology capabilities

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) announced today an expanded agreement with Takeda (NYSE: TAK), a global biopharmaceutical company, to support the company's digital transformation strategy by reinforcing and supporting its technology efforts. Together, Takeda and Cognizant will embark on a new project to attract additional technology talent and help Takeda further expand its Innovation Capability Center operations.

"Cognizant's support has complemented our continuous innovation and digital growth," said Sanjay Patel, Takeda Global Head of DD&T Innovation Capability Solutions. "This continued relationship will enable Takeda to accelerate our digital transformation journey, modernize our operational model, and speed time to market."

Cognizant will help Takeda deliver digital capabilities as a service to the organization by identifying and hiring key talent to support the company's data, digital and technology ambitions. Supporting Takeda in not only transforming modern infrastructure and application management approaches, but also through a unique "build, operate, transform and transfer," or BOTT model, Cognizant will set up the team, initiate operations, automate functions, and transfer to Takeda.

"Cognizant's long-standing relationship with Takeda combined with our digital transformation expertise will ensure that we are able to support Takeda's aspiration to become one of the most trusted, science-driven, digital biopharmaceutical companies," said Surya Gummadi, Executive Vice President and President of Cognizant Americas. "We're excited to collaborate with Takeda to support digital engagement experiences through enhanced technology solutions."

About Cognizant
Cognizant ( Nasdaq : CTSH ) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

Cognizant Contacts:
U.S.: Jeff DeMarrais
[email protected]

Europe /APAC: Christina Schneider
[email protected]

India : Rashmi Vasisht
[email protected]

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

