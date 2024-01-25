Anzeige
Freitag, 26.01.2024

WKN: A12GN3 | ISIN: US22822V1017 | Ticker-Symbol: 8CW
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.01.2024 | 22:18
Crown Castle Inc.: Crown Castle Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2023 Distributions

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today certain year-end tax reporting information for its 2023 distributions.

The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of distributions paid to holders of Crown Castle Common Stock, par value $.01 per share ("Common Stock"), presented on a per share basis, during the calendar year ended December 31, 2023. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Crown Castle's distributions.

Crown Castle Common Stock
Ticker Symbol: CCI

Record DatePayable DateCash Distribution (per share)Ordinary Taxable
Dividend
(per share)		Qualified Taxable Dividend
(per share)*		Section 199A Dividend
(per share)*		Non-Taxable Distribution (per share)
3/15/20233/31/2023$1.565000$1.032151$0.015327$1.016824$0.532849
6/15/20236/30/2023$1.565000$1.032151$0.015327$1.016824$0.532849
9/15/20239/29/2023$1.565000$1.032151$0.015327$1.016824$0.532849
12/15/202312/29/2023$1.565000$1.032151$0.015327$1.016824$0.532849

*Qualified taxable dividend and section 199A dividend amounts included in ordinary taxable dividend amount.

Notes:

  • During the calendar year ended December 31, 2023, there was no Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain and no long-term capital gain, with respect to Common Stock.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service - bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

CONTACTS
Dan Schlanger, CFO
Kris Hinson, VP Corp. Fin & Treasurer
Crown Castle Inc.
713-570-3050

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
