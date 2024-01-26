

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish retail sales decreased for the first time in five months in December, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



Retail sales dropped 1.0 percent month-on-month in December, reversing a 0.8 percent gain in November.



Sales of food and other groceries declined 1.2 monthly in December, followed by 0.9 percent lower demand for both clothing and other consumables.



On a yearly basis, retail sales increased at a slower rate of 4.5 percent in December, after a 6.1 percent growth in the previous month.



During the year 2023, overall retail sales volume dropped 0.9 percent compared to 2022.



