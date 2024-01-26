WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices declined on Friday amidst hopes of an end to the tensions and shipping disruptions in the Red Sea.
According to a Reuters report, the prospect of easing in oil shipping disruptions is attributed to Chinese officials asking Iran to help rein in attacks on ships by the Iran-backed Houthis, or risk harming business relations with Beijing.
Crude oil prices had surged in the recent sessions amidst liquidity-infusing stimulus measures announced by China. A larger-than-expected inventory draw in the U.S. also bolstered sentiment. Data released recently revealed a decline of 9.2 million barrels in crude oil inventories in the U.S. during the week ended January 19. Markets had expected a decline of 2.2 million barrels only, given the reduction of 2.5 million barrels in the previous week.
Brent Oil Futures for March settlement is currently trading at $81.93, having slipped 0.61 percent from the previous close of $82.43. The day's trading ranged between $82.46 and $81.67.
West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil Futures for March settlement also declined 0.90 percent from the previous close of $77.36 to trade at $76.66. Prices ranged between a high of $77.28 and a low of $76.42.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX