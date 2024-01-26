

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices declined on Friday amidst hopes of an end to the tensions and shipping disruptions in the Red Sea.



According to a Reuters report, the prospect of easing in oil shipping disruptions is attributed to Chinese officials asking Iran to help rein in attacks on ships by the Iran-backed Houthis, or risk harming business relations with Beijing.



Crude oil prices had surged in the recent sessions amidst liquidity-infusing stimulus measures announced by China. A larger-than-expected inventory draw in the U.S. also bolstered sentiment. Data released recently revealed a decline of 9.2 million barrels in crude oil inventories in the U.S. during the week ended January 19. Markets had expected a decline of 2.2 million barrels only, given the reduction of 2.5 million barrels in the previous week.



Brent Oil Futures for March settlement is currently trading at $81.93, having slipped 0.61 percent from the previous close of $82.43. The day's trading ranged between $82.46 and $81.67.



West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil Futures for March settlement also declined 0.90 percent from the previous close of $77.36 to trade at $76.66. Prices ranged between a high of $77.28 and a low of $76.42.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken