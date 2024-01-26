BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 26
BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST plc (LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)
All information is at 31 December 2023 and unaudited.
Performance at month end with net income reinvested
One
Three
Six
One
Three
Five
Month
Months
Months
Year
Years
Years
Net asset value
5.0%
-0.2%
2.8%
-3.2%
67.7%
120.3%
Share price
5.0%
-0.2%
2.7%
-10.4%
64.3%
105.7%
At month end
Net asset value - capital only:
128.50p
Net asset value cum income1:
128.68p
Share price:
114.80p
Discount to NAV (cum income):
10.8%
Net yield:
3.9%
Gearing - cum income:
10.1%
Total assets:
£167.4m
Ordinary shares in issue2:
130,086,194
Gearing range (as a % of net assets):
0-20%
Ongoing charges3:
1.19%
1 Includes net revenue of 0.18p.
2 Excluding 5,500,000 ordinary shares held in treasury.
3 The Company's ongoing charges are calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain other non-recurring items for the year ended 30 November 2023. In addition, the Company's Manager has also agreed to cap ongoing charges by rebating a portion of the management fee to the extent that the Company's ongoing charges exceed 1.25% of average net assets.
Sector Overview
Mining
45.1%
Traditional Energy
29.1%
Energy Transition
27.0%
Net Current Liabilities
-1.2%
100.0%
Sector Analysis
% Total Assets^
Country Analysis
% Total Assets^
Mining:
Diversified
23.8
Global
56.8
Copper
5.7
USA
15.1
Industrial Minerals
2.7
Canada
10.5
Steel
2.6
Latin America
6.5
Metals & Mining
2.6
Germany
3.3
Gold
2.5
France
2.5
Aluminium
2.4
Other Africa
2.5
Nickel
1.3
United Kingdom
2.2
Uranium
1.2
Australia
1.3
Platinum Group Metals
0.3
Ireland
0.5
Subtotal Mining:
45.1
Net Current Liabilities
-1.2
Traditional Energy:
|
100.0
E&P
12.5
Integrated
10.7
Distribution
2.1
Oil Services
1.9
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
1.4
Refining & Marketing
0.5
Subtotal Traditional Energy:
29.1
Energy Transition:
Energy Efficiency
9.4
Electrification
8.1
Renewables
6.1
Transport
3.4
Subtotal Energy Transition:
27.0
Net Current Liabilities
-1.2
100.0
^ Total Assets for the purposes of these calculations exclude bank overdrafts, and the net current liabilities figure shown in the tables above therefore exclude bank overdrafts equivalent to 8.8% of the Company's net asset value.
Ten Largest Investments
Company
Region of Risk
% Total Assets
Glencore
Global
4.9
Rio Tinto
Global
4.7
BHP
Global
4.1
Vale
Latin America
Equity
2.6
Bond
1.3
Shell
Global
3.6
Abaxx Technologies Inc
Global
3.0
NextEra Energy
United States
2.7
Canadian Natural Resources
Canada
2.6
RWE
Germany
2.5
Hess
Global
2.3
Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl and Mark Hume, representing the Investment Manager noted:
The Trust's NAV returned by 5.0% during the month of December (in GBP terms).
Global equity markets performed well in December, subsequently reporting their strongest year since 2019, following the rally in both November and December. Whilst inflation has fallen, persistent and robust wage growth means that it is not yet on track to settle at 2% policy targets. During the month, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell 19 basis points to 4.02% (the lowest since August) after the Federal Reserve's last meeting of the year. Geopolitical fragmentation also remained a key theme in December. Against this macroeconomic backdrop, the MSCI All Country World Index returned by 4.7%.
The mining sector outperformed broader equity markets in December. Positive data points from China showed that their industrial metal demand continued to hold up well, whilst their manufacturing PMI ended the year at 50.8, marginally rising from 50.7 in November. Most mined commodities were up over the month, with copper and iron ore prices (62% fe) rising by 0.9% and 7.6% respectively. Meanwhile, precious metals were mixed, with the gold price rising by 1.4%, but the silver price falling by 4.0%. The gold price also hit a new high of $2,100 during the month.
Within energy markets, energy equities displayed mixed performance in December. Global oil demand appeared to remain strong through December, as it has throughout 2023, supported by a resilient global economy, despite efforts by central banks to cool inflation and growth through higher interest rates. On the oil supply side, non-OPEC supply growth has been stronger than expected in recent months, particularly outside of US shale, whilst Russian production remained higher than expected. An apparent lack of cohesion within OPEC for its announced oil production cuts at the beginning of December led to a fading of the oil price impact from the cuts. Brent and WTI oil prices both fell by 4.9%, ending the month at $78/bbl and $72/bbl respectively. The US Henry Hub natural gas price fell by 10.4% during the month to end at $2.5/mmbtu.
Within the energy transition theme, SolarPower Europe expected a record 56GW of solar installations in the EU27 for 2023, which would cap three consecutive years of 40% growth for solar installations. At the same time, it was also noted that despite this increase, Europe was not yet installing the annual 70GW+ viewed as necessary to meet the bloc's 2030 target. Clean transportation also saw a number of tax clarifications, in the US around the Inflation Reduction Act and in Europe, with an end to EV subsidies in Germany, whilst France toughened the rules around carbon emissions in the manufacturing process, seen a step towards a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.
All data points in US dollar terms unless otherwise specified. Commodity price moves sourced from Thomson Reuters Datastream.
26 January 2024
