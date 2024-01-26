Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. Completes Name Change from Element Nutritional Sciences Inc.

BURLINGTON, ON, Jan. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC: ELNSF) ( FRANKFURT : 93X) (the "Company" or "Promino") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name from "Element Nutritional Sciences Inc." to "Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc.". Effective January 26, 2024, the Company's common shares will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new symbol "MUSL".

"Promino has the potential to disrupt the functional beverage market with a superior and patented muscle-building formula that is low calorie, has zero fat and zero sugar. We believe our corporate name and ticker symbol changes position the Company for maximum brand impact ahead of the anticipated North American relaunch of Promino in the second quarter of 2024," said Vito Sanzone, Promino's Chief Executive Officer.

The new CUSIP for the common shares is 74290V105 and the new ISIN is CA74290V1058.

Promino is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically muscle health. Promino's lead product, Rejuvenate, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. The Company also offers Promino, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Promino was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario .

To learn more about Promino, visit elmtinc.com.

More information about Rejuvenate can be found www.rejuvenatemuscle.com.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding: the Name Change, including the effective date of the Name Change; and the Company's business prospects, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "continues", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, timely receipt of all necessary approvals required for the Name Change, including regulatory approvals of the Canadian Securities Exchange, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc.

For further information: Vito Sanzone, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], 855-348-1970; Marc Charbin, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-467-5229