

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices traded firm above the flatline, amidst anxiety ahead of the release of the PCE-based inflation readings from the U.S.



The headline Annual PCE Price Index is seen steady at 2.6 percent in December. The core component is seen edging down to 3 percent, from 3.2 percent earlier. The month-on-month PCE price Index is seen at 0.2 percent versus -0.1 percent in the previous month. The core component thereof is seen edging up to 0.2 percent, from 0.1 percent in the previous month.



The Fed's preferred inflation indicator is expected to provide cues on whether the Fed has sufficient headroom to start cutting interest rates as widely expected by the market.



The price outlook for the yellow metal has been clouded by a string of developments over the past sessions. The European Central Bank had on Thursday delivered a hawkish pause. The GDP data released from the U.S. on the same day had shown a larger-than-expected growth. The Fed's interest rate decision is due on Wednesday whereas the Bank of England would review its rates on Thursday.



Amidst the sentiment, Gold Futures for February settlement have gained 0.28 percent to trade at $2,023.55, versus the previous close of $2,017.80. The day's trading range has been between $2,024.15 and $2,018.05.



Spot Gold added 0.15 percent to trade at $2,023.99 per troy ounce. The day's trading range has been between $2,018.29 and $2,024.37.



