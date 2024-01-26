

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar retreated from early highs against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 2-day lows of 0.8620 against the Swiss franc and 1.3443 against the Canadian dollar, from early highs of 0.8686 and 1.3484, respectively.



Against the euro and the pound, the greenback slipped to 1.0865 and 1.2734 from an early 1-1/2-month high of 1.0813 and a 3-day high of 1.2675, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 0.6600 against the Australian dollar, from an early high of 0.6576.



Moving away from an early 2-day highs of 148.09 against the yen and 0.6092 against the NZ dollar, the greenback edged down to 147.60 and 0.6115, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.84 against the franc, 1.32 against the loonie, 1.09 against the euro, 1.28 against the pound, 0.68 against the aussie, 144.00 against the yen and 0.62 against the kiwi.



