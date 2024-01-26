MIAMI LAKES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BankUnited, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: BKU) today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.
"We finished the year with continued improvement on both sides of our balance sheet, expanding margin and strong credit performance. We are benefiting from a strong economy in our primary market and are looking forward to 2024 with great optimism," said Rajinder Singh, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported net income of $20.8 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to $47.0 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the immediately preceding quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $64.2 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported net income of $178.7 million, or $2.38 per diluted share, compared to $285.0 million, or $3.54 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022. Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 were negatively impacted by $41.8 million of notable items impacting income before taxes, related to the FDIC special assessment and a loss on sale of operating lease equipment as detailed below.
Quarterly Highlights
- Two notable items totaling $41.8 million impacted income before income taxes for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (in thousands):
FDIC special assessment
$
35,356
Loss on sale of operating lease equipment
6,479
$
41,835
The loss on sale of operating lease equipment of $6.5 million compares to a gain of $4.2 million on sale of operating lease equipment in the immediately preceding quarter, for a variance of $10.7 million.
- We continued to execute on near-term strategic priorities this quarter:
- The net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, expanded this quarter to 2.60% from 2.56% for the immediately preceding quarter.
- Non-brokered deposits grew by $604 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Total deposits grew by $426 million.
- Non-interest bearing deposits declined by $521 million for the quarter, to 26% of total deposits at December 31, 2023, from 28% at September 30, 2023. On an average basis, non-interest bearing deposits were relatively flat to the prior quarter, declining by only $28.5 million. Most of the period-end decline was attributable to quarter-end outflows related to seasonality in the residential real estate sector, impacting our title solutions vertical and other mortgage related deposits.
- Residential loans declined by $172 million for the quarter, while our core C&I and commercial real estate portfolios grew by a total of $476 million. Since December 31, 2022, residential loans have declined by $692 million.
- The amortized cost of the investment securities portfolio declined by $106 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and has declined by $959 million since December 31, 2022.
- Wholesale funding, including FHLB advances and brokered deposits, declined by $228 million for the quarter. We have paid down FHLB advances by $2.4 billion since March 31, 2023.
- Liquidity remains ample. Total same day available liquidity was $13.6 billion, the available liquidity to uninsured, uncollateralized deposits ratio was 152% and an estimated 66% of our deposits were insured or collateralized at December 31, 2023.
- Our capital position is robust. At December 31, 2023, CET1 was 11.4% at a consolidated level. Pro-forma CET1, including accumulated other comprehensive income, was 10.0% at December 31, 2023. The ratio of tangible common equity/tangible assets increased to 7.0% at December 31, 2023.
- For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the provision for credit losses was $19.3 million compared to $33.0 million for the immediately preceding quarter. The ratio of the ACL to total loans increased to 0.82% at December 31, 2023, from 0.80% at September 30, 2023.
- The net charge-off ratio for the year ended December 31, 2023 was 0.09%. NPAs remained low, totaling $130.6 million at December 31, 2023, down from $140.5 million at September 30, 2023. The NPA ratio at December 31, 2023 declined to 0.37%, including 0.12% related to the guaranteed portion of non-performing SBA loans, from 0.40%, including 0.11% related to the guaranteed portion of non-performing SBA loans at September 30, 2023.
- As expected in the current macro-environment, the average cost of total deposits increased to 2.96% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from 2.74% for the immediately preceding quarter. This increase of 0.22% was smaller than the 0.28% increase in the cost of deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, continuing the trend of a declining rate of increase in deposit costs. The yield on average interest earning assets increased to 5.70% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from 5.52% for the immediately preceding quarter.
- Our commercial real estate exposure is modest. Commercial real estate loans totaled 23.6% of loans at December 31, 2023, representing 169% of the Bank's total risk based capital. At December 31, 2023, the weighted average LTV of the CRE portfolio was 56.0% and the weighted average DSCR was 1.80. 58% of the portfolio was secured by collateral properties located in Florida and 25% was secured by properties in the New York tri-state area.
- We remain committed to keeping the duration of our securities portfolio short; the duration of the available for sale securities portfolio was 1.96 at December 31, 2023. Held to maturity securities were not significant.
- The net unrealized pre-tax loss on the securities portfolio improved by $109 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, now representing 6% of amortized cost. AOCI improved by $50 million.
- Book value and tangible book value per common share continued to grow, to $34.66 and $33.62, respectively, at December 31, 2023, compared to $33.92 and $32.88, respectively, at September 30, 2023 and $32.19 and $31.16, respectively, at December 31, 2022.
Loans
A comparison of loan portfolio composition at the dates indicated follows (dollars in thousands):
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Residential
$
8,209,027
33.3
%
$
8,380,568
34.4
%
$
8,900,714
35.7
%
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate
5,323,241
21.6
%
5,296,784
21.7
%
5,405,597
21.7
%
Construction and land
495,992
2.0
%
445,273
1.8
%
294,360
1.2
%
Owner occupied commercial real estate
1,935,743
7.9
%
1,851,246
7.6
%
1,890,813
7.6
%
Commercial and industrial
6,971,981
28.3
%
6,658,010
27.4
%
6,417,721
25.9
%
Pinnacle - municipal finance
884,690
3.6
%
900,199
3.7
%
912,122
3.7
%
Franchise finance
182,408
0.7
%
196,745
0.8
%
253,774
1.0
%
Equipment finance
197,939
0.8
%
219,874
0.9
%
286,147
1.1
%
Mortgage warehouse lending ("MWL")
432,663
1.8
%
407,577
1.7
%
524,740
2.1
%
$
24,633,684
100.0
%
$
24,356,276
100.0
%
$
24,885,988
100.0
%
Consistent with our balance sheet strategy, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, residential loans declined by $172 million, while C&I grew by $399 million, CRE grew by $77 million and MWL grew by $25 million. Franchise, equipment and municipal finance declined by $52 million in aggregate.
Asset Quality and the Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")
The following table presents the ACL and related ACL coverage ratios at the dates indicated and net charge-off rates for the periods ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands):
ACL
ACL to Total
Loans
ACL to Non-
Performing Loans
Net Charge-offs to
Average Loans (1)
December 31, 2022
$
147,946
0.59
%
140.88
%
0.22
%
September 30, 2023
$
196,063
0.80
%
143.22
%
0.07
%
December 31, 2023
$
202,689
0.82
%
159.54
%
0.09
%
____________
(1) Annualized for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
The ACL at December 31, 2023 represents management's estimate of lifetime expected credit losses given an assessment of historical data, current conditions, and a reasonable and supportable economic forecast as of the balance sheet date. For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the provision for credit losses was $19.3 million, including $16.3 million related to funded loans. Factors impacting the provision for credit losses and increase in the ACL for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 included the shift in balance sheet composition toward commercial loan categories that typically carry higher reserves and risk rating migration.
The following table summarizes the activity in the ACL for the periods indicated (in thousands):
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Beginning balance
$
196,063
$
130,671
$
147,946
$
126,457
Impact of adoption of new accounting pronouncement (ASU 2022-02)
N/A
N/A
(1,794
)
N/A
Balance after impact of adoption of new accounting pronouncement (ASU 2022-02)
196,063
130,671
146,152
126,457
Provision
16,257
40,408
78,924
73,814
Net charge-offs
(9,631
)
(23,133
)
(22,387
)
(52,325
)
Ending balance
$
202,689
$
147,946
$
202,689
$
147,946
Non-performing loans totaled $127.0 million or 0.52% of total loans at December 31, 2023, compared to $136.9 million or 0.56% of total loans at September 30, 2023. Non-performing loans included $41.8 million and $37.8 million of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans on non-accrual status, representing 0.17% and 0.16% of total loans at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.
The following table presents criticized and classified commercial loans at the dates indicated (in thousands):
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Special mention
$
319,905
$
341,999
$
51,433
Substandard - accruing
711,266
534,336
605,965
Substandard - non-accruing
86,903
96,248
75,125
Doubtful
19,035
19,344
7,990
Total
$
1,137,109
$
991,927
$
740,513
The increase in the substandard accruing category for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 included $74 million of C&I and $118 million of CRE. All of these loans are performing. The substantial majority of the increase was attributable to a small number of loans. Increasing operating costs, including insurance and interest costs, and higher vacancy rates for some office properties were contributing factors.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $217.2 million, compared to $214.8 million for the immediately preceding quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $243.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Interest income increased by $12.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to the immediately preceding quarter, while interest expense increased by $10.3 million.
The Company's net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, increased by 0.04% to 2.60% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from 2.56% for the immediately preceding quarter ended September 30, 2023. Factors impacting the net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 were:
- The tax-equivalent yield on loans increased to 5.69% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from 5.54% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. This increase reflects the origination of new loans at higher rates, re-positioning of the portfolio and to a lesser extent, the resetting of variable rate loans to higher coupon rates.
- The tax-equivalent yield on investment securities increased to 5.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from 5.48% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Factors leading to this increase included the reset of coupon rates on variable rate securities and retrospective accounting adjustments related to prepayment speeds on certain securities.
- The average cost of interest bearing deposits increased to 4.04% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 from 3.76% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, a continuing response to the higher interest rate environment.
- The reduction in the proportion of total funding comprised of more expensive wholesale funding also contributed to the increase in the net interest margin.
Non-interest income and Non-interest expense
Non-interest income totaled $17.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $27.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The decrease compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was primarily attributable to a $6.5 million loss on sale of lease equipment during the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to a $4.2 million gain on sale of lease equipment during the prior quarter.
Non-interest expense totaled $190.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $147.1 million for the immediately preceding quarter ended September 30, 2023. The increase over the prior quarter was primarily attributable to a $35.4 million FDIC special assessment recorded during the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increase in compensation and benefits for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to the immediately preceding quarter primarily resulted from an increase in the Company's stock price, impacting the value of liability-classified share based compensation awards.
About BankUnited, Inc.
BankUnited, Inc., with total assets of $35.8 billion at December 31, 2023, is the bank holding company of BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida that provides a full range of banking and related services to individual and corporate customers through banking centers located in the state of Florida, the New York metropolitan area and Dallas, Texas, and a comprehensive suite of wholesale products to customers through an Atlanta office focused on the Southeast region. BankUnited also offers certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms. For additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit www.BankUnited.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance.
The Company generally identifies forward-looking statements by terminology such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "could," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," "forecasts" or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the historical performance of the Company and its subsidiaries or on the Company's current plans, estimates and expectations. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions, including (without limitation) those relating to the Company's operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity, including as impacted by external circumstances outside the Company's direct control, such as but not limited to adverse events or conditions impacting the financial services industry. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Information on these factors can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Current Report on Form 8-K, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).
BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks:
Non-interest bearing
$
14,945
$
12,391
$
16,068
Interest bearing
573,338
379,494
556,579
Cash and cash equivalents
588,283
391,885
572,647
Investment securities (including securities reported at fair value of $8,867,354, $8,876,484 and $9,745,327)
8,877,354
8,886,484
9,755,327
Non-marketable equity securities
310,084
312,159
294,172
Loans
24,633,684
24,356,276
24,885,988
Allowance for credit losses
(202,689
)
(196,063
)
(147,946
)
Loans, net
24,430,995
24,160,213
24,738,042
Bank owned life insurance
318,459
319,808
308,212
Operating lease equipment, net
371,909
460,146
539,799
Goodwill
77,637
77,637
77,637
Other assets
786,886
781,332
740,876
Total assets
$
35,761,607
$
35,389,664
$
37,026,712
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Demand deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$
6,835,236
$
7,356,523
$
8,037,848
Interest bearing
3,403,539
3,290,391
2,142,067
Savings and money market
11,135,708
10,276,071
13,061,341
Time
5,163,995
5,189,681
4,268,078
Total deposits
26,538,478
26,112,666
27,509,334
Federal funds purchased
-
-
190,000
FHLB advances
5,115,000
5,165,000
5,420,000
Notes and other borrowings
708,973
715,197
720,923
Other liabilities
821,235
872,731
750,474
Total liabilities
33,183,686
32,865,594
34,590,731
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 400,000,000 shares authorized; 74,372,505, 74,413,059 and 75,674,587 shares issued and outstanding
744
744
757
Paid-in capital
283,642
279,672
321,729
Retained earnings
2,650,956
2,650,850
2,551,400
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(357,421
)
(407,196
)
(437,905
)
Total stockholders' equity
2,577,921
2,524,070
2,435,981
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
35,761,607
$
35,389,664
$
37,026,712
BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Interest income:
Loans
$
346,255
$
337,014
$
288,973
$
1,318,217
$
934,642
Investment securities
125,993
122,857
105,172
488,212
280,100
Other
10,957
10,668
7,345
51,152
15,709
Total interest income
483,205
470,539
401,490
1,857,581
1,230,451
Interest expense:
Deposits
192,833
176,974
94,403
660,305
179,972
Borrowings
73,162
78,723
64,021
323,472
137,519
Total interest expense
265,995
255,697
158,424
983,777
317,491
Net interest income before provision for credit losses
217,210
214,842
243,066
873,804
912,960
Provision for credit losses
19,253
33,049
39,608
87,607
75,154
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
197,957
181,793
203,458
786,197
837,806
Non-interest income:
Deposit service charges and fees
5,386
5,402
5,482
21,682
23,402
Gain (loss) on investment securities, net
617
887
320
(10,052
)
(15,805
)
Lease financing
3,723
16,531
14,153
45,882
54,111
Other non-interest income
7,366
4,904
6,858
29,326
15,928
Total non-interest income
17,092
27,724
26,813
86,838
77,636
Non-interest expense:
Employee compensation and benefits
73,454
68,825
69,902
280,744
265,548
Occupancy and equipment
10,610
10,890
10,770
43,345
45,400
Deposit insurance expense
43,453
7,790
6,205
66,747
17,999
Professional fees
5,052
2,696
3,028
14,184
11,730
Technology
18,628
19,193
22,388
79,984
77,103
Depreciation of operating lease equipment
10,476
11,217
12,547
44,446
50,388
Other non-interest expense
29,190
26,479
23,639
106,501
72,142
Total non-interest expense
190,863
147,090
148,479
635,951
540,310
Income before income taxes
24,186
62,427
81,792
237,084
375,132
Provision for income taxes
3,374
15,446
17,585
58,413
90,161
Net income
$
20,812
$
46,981
$
64,207
$
178,671
$
284,971
Earnings per common share, basic
$
0.27
$
0.63
$
0.83
$
2.39
$
3.55
Earnings per common share, diluted
$
0.27
$
0.63
$
0.82
$
2.38
$
3.54
BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Three Months Ended September 30,
Three Months Ended December 31,
2023
2023
2022
Average
Balance
Interest (1)
Yield/
Rate
(1)(2)
Average
Balance
Interest (1)
Yield/
Rate
(1)(2)
Average
Balance
Interest (1)
Yield/
Rate
(1)(2)
Assets:
Interest earning assets:
Loans
$
24,416,013
$
349,603
5.69
%
$
24,417,433
$
340,357
5.54
%
$
24,624,062
$
292,272
4.72
%
Investment securities (3)
8,850,397
126,870
5.73
%
9,034,116
123,794
5.48
%
9,788,969
106,034
4.33
%
Other interest earning assets
801,833
10,957
5.42
%
785,146
10,668
5.39
%
710,315
7,345
4.10
%
Total interest earning assets
34,068,243
487,430
5.70
%
34,236,695
474,819
5.52
%
35,123,346
405,651
4.60
%
Allowance for credit losses
(198,984
)
(173,407
)
(137,300
)
Non-interest earning assets
1,715,795
1,747,310
1,837,156
Total assets
$
35,585,054
$
35,810,598
$
36,823,202
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing demand deposits
$
3,433,216
$
31,978
3.70
%
$
3,038,870
$
25,491
3.33
%
$
2,183,854
$
6,704
1.22
%
Savings and money market deposits
10,287,945
104,188
4.02
%
10,205,765
97,956
3.81
%
12,054,892
68,001
2.24
%
Time deposits
5,225,756
56,667
4.30
%
5,420,522
53,527
3.92
%
3,960,111
19,698
1.97
%
Total interest bearing deposits
18,946,917
192,833
4.04
%
18,665,157
176,974
3.76
%
18,198,857
94,403
2.06
%
Federal funds purchased
-
-
-
%
-
-
-
%
175,637
1,677
3.74
%
FHLB advances
5,545,978
64,034
4.58
%
6,040,870
69,525
4.57
%
6,125,435
53,084
3.44
%
Notes and other borrowings
711,073
9,128
5.13
%
715,307
9,198
5.14
%
721,044
9,260
5.14
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
25,203,968
265,995
4.19
%
25,421,334
255,697
3.99
%
25,220,973
158,424
2.49
%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
6,909,027
6,937,537
8,237,885
Other non-interest bearing liabilities
903,099
868,178
879,207
Total liabilities
33,016,094
33,227,049
34,338,065
Stockholders' equity
2,568,960
2,583,549
2,485,137
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
35,585,054
$
35,810,598
$
36,823,202
Net interest income
$
221,435
$
219,122
$
247,227
Interest rate spread
1.51
%
1.53
%
2.11
%
Net interest margin
2.60
%
2.56
%
2.81
%
____________
(1)
On a tax-equivalent basis where applicable
(2)
Annualized
(3)
At fair value except for securities held to maturity
BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS
(Dollars in thousands)
Years Ended December 31,
2023
2022
Average
Balance
Interest (1)
Yield/
Rate (1)
Average
Balance
Interest (1)
Yield/
Rate (1)
Assets:
Interest earning assets:
Loans
$
24,558,430
$
1,331,578
5.42
%
$
23,937,857
$
947,386
3.96
%
Investment securities (2)
9,228,718
491,851
5.33
%
10,081,701
283,081
2.81
%
Other interest earning assets
986,186
51,152
5.19
%
675,068
15,709
2.33
%
Total interest earning assets
34,773,334
1,874,581
5.39
%
34,694,626
1,246,176
3.59
%
Allowance for credit losses
(171,618
)
(132,033
)
Non-interest earning assets
1,749,981
1,721,570
Total assets
$
36,351,697
$
36,284,163
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing demand deposits
$
2,905,968
$
86,759
2.99
%
$
2,538,906
$
13,919
0.55
%
Savings and money market deposits
10,704,470
382,432
3.57
%
12,874,240
130,705
1.02
%
Time deposits
5,169,458
191,114
3.70
%
3,338,671
35,348
1.06
%
Total interest bearing deposits
18,779,896
660,305
3.52
%
18,751,817
179,972
0.96
%
Federal funds purchased
35,403
1,611
4.55
%
157,979
2,723
1.72
%
FHLB advances
6,331,685
285,026
4.50
%
4,383,507
97,763
2.23
%
Notes and other borrowings
716,633
36,835
5.14
%
721,223
37,033
5.13
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
25,863,617
983,777
3.80
%
24,014,526
317,491
1.32
%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
7,091,029
8,861,111
Other non-interest bearing liabilities
848,023
708,473
Total liabilities
33,802,669
33,584,110
Stockholders' equity
2,549,028
2,700,053
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
36,351,697
$
36,284,163
Net interest income
$
890,804
$
928,685
Interest rate spread
1.59
%
2.27
%
Net interest margin
2.56
%
2.68
%
____________
(1)
On a tax-equivalent basis where applicable
(2)
At fair value except for securities held to maturity
BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE
(In thousands except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Basic earnings per common share:
Numerator:
Net income
$
20,812
$
64,207
$
178,671
$
284,971
Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities
(930
)
(1,519
)
(3,565
)
(5,075
)
Income allocated to common stockholders for basic earnings per common share
$
19,882
$
62,688
$
175,106
$
279,896
Denominator:
Weighted average common shares outstanding
74,384,185
77,043,587
74,493,898
80,032,356
Less average unvested stock awards
(1,130,715
)
(1,207,275
)
(1,168,004
)
(1,224,568
)
Weighted average shares for basic earnings per common share
73,253,470
75,836,312
73,325,894
78,807,788
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.27
$
0.83
$
2.39
$
3.55
Diluted earnings per common share:
Numerator:
Income allocated to common stockholders for basic earnings per common share
$
19,882
$
62,688
$
175,106
$
279,896
Adjustment for earnings reallocated from participating securities
-
(184
)
(275
)
(626
)
Income used in calculating diluted earnings per common share
$
19,882
$
62,504
$
174,831
$
279,270
Denominator:
Weighted average shares for basic earnings per common share
73,253,470
75,836,312
73,325,894
78,807,788
Dilutive effect of certain share-based awards
203,123
127
197,441
94
Weighted average shares for diluted earnings per common share
73,456,593
75,836,439
73,523,335
78,807,882
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.27
$
0.82
$
2.38
$
3.54
BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED RATIOS
At or for the Three Months Ended
Years Ended December 31,
December 31,
2023
September 30,
2023
December 31,
2022
2023
2022
Financial ratios (4)
Return on average assets
0.23
%
0.52
%
0.69
%
0.49
%
0.79
%
Return on average stockholders' equity
3.2
%
7.2
%
10.3
%
7.0
%
10.6
%
Net interest margin (3)
2.60
%
2.56
%
2.81
%
2.56
%
2.68
%
Loans to deposits
92.8
%
93.3
%
90.5
%
Tangible book value per common share
$
33.62
$
32.88
$
31.16
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Asset quality ratios
Non-performing loans to total loans (1)(5)
0.52
%
0.56
%
0.42
%
Non-performing assets to total assets (2)(5)
0.37
%
0.40
%
0.29
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
0.82
%
0.80
%
0.59
%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans (1)(5)
159.54
%
143.22
%
140.88
%
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.09
%
0.07
%
0.22
%
____________
(1)
We define non-performing loans to include non-accrual loans and loans other than purchased credit deteriorated and government insured residential loans that are past due 90 days or more and still accruing. Contractually delinquent purchased credit deteriorated and government insured residential loans on which interest continues to be accrued are excluded from non-performing loans.
(2)
Non-performing assets include non-performing loans, OREO and other repossessed assets.
(3)
On a tax-equivalent basis.
(4)
Annualized for the three month periods.
(5)
Non-performing loans and assets include the guaranteed portion of non-accrual SBA loans totaling $41.8 million or 0.17% of total loans and 0.12% of total assets at December 31, 2023, $37.8 million or 0.16% of total loans and 0.11% of total assets at September 30, 2023 and $40.3 million or 0.16% of total loans and 0.11% of total assets at December 31, 2022.
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Required to be
Considered
Well
Capitalized
BankUnited,
Inc.
BankUnited,
N.A.
BankUnited,
Inc.
BankUnited,
N.A.
Capital ratios
Tier 1 leverage
7.9
%
9.1
%
7.5
%
8.4
%
5.0
%
Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") risk-based capital
11.4
%
13.1
%
11.0
%
12.4
%
6.5
%
Total risk-based capital
13.4
%
13.9
%
12.7
%
12.9
%
10.0
%
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets
7.0
%
N/A
6.4
%
N/A
N/A
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is relevant to understanding the capital position and performance of the Company. Disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure also provides a meaningful basis for comparison to other financial institutions as it is a metric commonly used in the banking industry. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measurement of tangible book value per common share to the comparable GAAP financial measurement of book value per common share at the dates indicated (in thousands except share and per share data):
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Total stockholders' equity
$
2,577,921
$
2,524,070
$
2,435,981
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
77,637
77,637
77,637
Tangible stockholders' equity
$
2,500,284
$
2,446,433
$
2,358,344
Common shares issued and outstanding
74,372,505
74,413,059
75,674,587
Book value per common share
$
34.66
$
33.92
$
32.19
Tangible book value per common share
$
33.62
$
32.88
$
31.16
