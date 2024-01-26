GC Aesthetics® (GCA), a privately-held medical technology company providing aesthetic and reconstruction solutions for global healthcare markets, is proud to announce that its breast implant, PERLE, has been featured in a recent independent peer-reviewed article published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum. The study, led by Mr. Taimur Shoaib (UK) highlights the safety and performance of PERLE, the round smooth opaque breast implant with the unique Bio-Q surface and 6th generation gel.

This is the first-time clinical data on PERLE is published in an international journal, proving safety and performance of this breast implant.

A cohort of 374 patients was retrospectively analyzed, with an average follow-up duration of 18 months. The study highlights low complications rates when using PERLE implants.

"I performed this study to examine the safety of PERLE implants. We introduced these implants into my clinic, La Belle Forme in Glasgow, at the beginning of 2021 when I heard about the science behind them. Every empirical aspect of the implant fitted in with my idea of high quality and I wanted to test this. We followed up 374 patients, with PERLE implants, over an average of 18 months. Our study showed that the safety profile of these implants is comparable with other modern implants with no implant related complications and no cases of capsular contracture," mentioned Mr. Taimur Shoaib.

This independent clinical study validates the quality and safety of PERLE breast implants, meeting the standards and expectations of both surgeons and patients.

Chris Brotherston, Head of Quality, Regulatory and Clinical Affairs for GC Aesthetics, commented, "This is not just a milestone for GC Aesthetics; it's a validation of our commitment to safety and delivering outstanding results. We are also proud to announce the initiation of our 10-year prospective study on PERLE in Q1 of 2024, to continue collecting critical data and to extend its safety and enhanced compatibility profile."

Read the full article here: Zhi Yang Ng, Calum Honeyman, Taimur Shoaib, Single-Institution Early Experience With a New, Smooth, Opaque, and Round Breast Implant Over a 2-Year Period, Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum, Volume 5, 2023, ojad090, https://doi.org/10.1093/asjof/ojad090

About GC Aesthetics®

GC Aesthetics® is a long-established global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive range of proprietary aesthetic and reconstructive products.

Throughout its 40-year history, GCA® has been dedicated to advancing the science of medical aesthetics and delivering high-quality breast implants for breast augmentation and breast reconstructive surgery. We have sold more than 3 million implants across 70 countries, and our products are supported by published 10-year clinical data.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240119352646/en/

Contacts:

Fara Naomi Macias Chief Marketing Officer

faramacias@gcaesthetics.com