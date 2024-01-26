

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus Helicopters, the helicopter manufacturing division of Airbus SE (EADSF.PK) Friday announced a deal with India's business major Tata Group to establish a Final Assembly Line (FAL) for helicopters in India.



As a result, 'FAL will produce Airbus' best-selling H125 helicopter from its civil range for India and export to some of the neighbouring countries,' Airbus said in a statement.



This is the first time a helicopter FAL is set up by a private company in India.



Under the partnership, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), a unit of Tata Group, will set up the facility along with Airbus Helicopters.



The FAL will take 24 months to set up and deliveries of the first 'Made in India' H125s are expected to commence in 2026, Airbus said in a statement.



Commenting on the deal Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said, 'This will be the second final assembly line Airbus is building in India after the 'Make in India' C295 military aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat.'



The announcement comes during French President Emmanuel Macron's two-day visit in India as a chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.



