

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate increased marginally during the October-December period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The unemployment rate rose to 4.4 percent in October-December from 4.3 percent in September-November.



In the same period last year, the jobless rate was 3.9 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 219,800 in the October-December period from 212,400 in the previous three months.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, was 14.7 percent in the three months that ended December.



The employment rate fell marginally to 64.9 percent in October-December from 65.1 percent in the prior month.



The data also showed that the monthly unemployment rate remained stable at 4.2 percent in December.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken