WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $24.72 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $17.54 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.8% to $182.44 billion from $147.32 billion last year.
Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $24.72 Mln. vs. $17.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.84 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q4): $182.44 Bln vs. $147.32 Bln last year.
