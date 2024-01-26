HARMAN: JBL Launches NIL & Student Influencer Program - JBL Campus - to Empower Eardividuals Across College Campuses

JBL Campus Features 25 College Athletes and 55 Influencers To Amplify Unfiltered Authenticity and Unique Expression

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2024 / In the ever-evolving landscape of college life, JBL announces the launch of JBL Campus, a groundbreaking initiative focusing on NIL student athletes and influencers to amplify uninhibited expression. JBL Campus has partnered with 25 dynamic student athletes and 55 lifestyle influencers across 45 U.S. college campuses who redefine their craft by celebrating the vibrant blend of passion and individuality - "eardividuals," students that go beyond the ordinary, embodying a lifestyle that champions their most unique self.

College students navigating the intricacies of self-discovery now find a formidable ally in JBL, a brand committed to elevating voices and fostering unique narratives. JBL Campus aligns with student athlete ambassadors ranging from a variety of sports, including LSU Women's Basketball star, Flau'jae Johnson, a multi-hyphenate with many passions both on and off the court.

"I'm excited to continue growing my partnership with JBL through a program that embodies the spirit of self-discovery and amplifies authentic voices," said Flau'jae Johnson. "It's not just about sound, it's about celebrating the individuality that makes each of us different and unique throughout campus."

Aside from college athletes, JBL Campus spans across college students with an influential following on TikTok and Instagram to create engaging content that celebrates their true self.

These partnerships celebrate authenticity and unfiltered self-expression, showcasing leadership across diverse interests from music and art to social impact. JBL's commitment to their multifaceted talents reflects a dedication to amplifying unique voices and fostering a community that embraces creativity and originality. JBL, a co-conspirator in each partner's story, aims to amplify voices shaping the future to reach new audiences and communities across the country.

"By partnering with these vibrant individuals, JBL extends far beyond broadening its reach by cultivating a dynamic array of diverse narratives, forging voices that authentically embody the true essence of JBL," said Chris Epple, Vice President of Marketing at HARMAN.

JBL Campus student athlete ambassadors include:

University of Kansas Hunter Dickinson & Kevin McCullar Jr., Men's Basketball

University of Minnesota Emma Carpenter, Women's Golf Mara Braun, Women's Basketball

Ohio State University Devin Brown, Football Celeste Taylor, Women's Basketball Kameron Nelson, Men's Gymnastics

University of Florida Aliyah Matharu, Women's Basketball Elli McKissock, Women's Volleyball

University of Texas at Austin Shay Holle, Women's Basketball Alyssa Washington, Women's Softball

University of Washington Zion Tupuola Fetui, Football Jayda Noble, Women's Basketball Wesley Yates III, Men's Basketball

University of Michigan Jace Howard, Men's Basketball Whitney Sollum, Women's Basketball Laila Phelia, Women's Basketball

University of Georgia Jaiden Fields, Women's Softball Nazir Stackhouse, Football

University of California, Los Angeles Alyssa Conyers, Track & Field Lexy Denaburg, Women's Volleyball

St John's University Camila Ordonez, Women's Tennis Brady Dunlap, Men's Basketball

University of Nebraska

Taylor Landfair, Women's Volleyball

ABOUT JBL

JBL creates the amazing sound that shapes life's most epic moments. From iconic events like Woodstock and concerts at Madison Square Garden, to games at Yankee Stadium and weekend road trips, JBL elevates listeners' experiences with award-winning audio that lets them make the most of every moment. With 75 years of unmatched professional credentials and industry leading innovation, JBL has expertly blended a bold vision of the future with the passion and talent of engineers and designers around the globe. JBL's Signature Professional Sound is the leading technology that powers major pop culture events, and the brand has partnered with the world's top talent across music, sports and esports.

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN International (harman.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co, LTD., designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.

