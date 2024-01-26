Ag-Pro Acquisition Strengthens Its Presence in Waycross, GA

BOSTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2024 / Ag-Pro is excited to announce the recent expansion into the Waycross community, following the acquisition of Southeast Mower & Saw Shop in Waycross, Georgia. This location has served Ware County and the surrounding region since 2003 and will continue to do so under Ag-Pro ownership.

With this transition, the product offering in Waycross will expand to include a wide array of John Deere parts and equipment, including tractors and compact construction equipment. Local customers can now enjoy a diverse selection from Ag-Pro's extensive inventory network across its 83 locations.

To enhance customer experience, the facility is set for renovations, including an expansion of the service shop. These improvements aim to better serve the community and contribute to the ongoing growth of the dealership.

As part of Ag-Pro's commitment to excellence, we are actively growing our workforce through recruitment and training initiatives. Ag-Pro is dedicated to providing superior service to our valued customers in Waycross and beyond.

About Ag-Pro:

Headquartered in Boston, GA, Ag-Pro stands as one of the largest John Deere dealers in the United States, boasting a sales figure of $1.6 Billion. Operating 83 John Deere dealership locations across seven states, Ag-Pro provides sales, parts, and service, employing approximately 1,800 individuals. For more information, visit http://www.agproco.com.

