Regenerative Medicine Market Worth $49.0 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regenerative Medicine Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $16.0 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $49.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 25.1% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The important factors impacting market growth are the increasing focus on personalized medicine, and the emerging applications in new therapeutic areas. Increasing collaborations and partnerships by major market players and increasing regulatory approvals in regenerative medicine are expected to provide lucrative growth of the market in the near future.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=65442579

Browse in-depth TOC on "Regenerative Medicine Market"

258 - Tables

48 - Figures

303 - Pages

Regenerative Medicine Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $16.0 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $49.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 25.1% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Therapeutic area Geographies Covered North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Harnessing the Potential of 3D Printing Key Market Drivers Focus on Personalized Medicine

Cell therapy segment accounted for the largest share of the regenerative medicine market

Based on product, the regenerative medicine market is segmented into gene therapy, cell therapy (stem cell therapy [cell transplantations, stem cell therapy products {Autologous stem cell therapy, allogenic stem cell therapy] cell-based immunotherapy products), and tissue engineering products. The cell therapy segment accounted for the largest share of the regenerative medicine market in 2022. The high adoption of stem cell therapy is a key contributor to the growth of this segment. The growing applications of hematopoietic stem cell transplantations (HSCT) are expected to drive the growth of the cell therapy market.

Musculoskeletal disorder wins the largest share of therapeutic areas

Based on therapeutic area, the regenerative medicine market is classified into oncology, neurology, musculoskeletal disorders, ophthalmology, cardiovascular diseases, dermatology & wound care and other applications. In 2022, the musculoskeletal disorders segment accounted for the largest share of the global regenerative medicine market. Rise in the orthopedic disorders prevalence along with increasing musculoskeletal regeneration research can be attributed to the rising growth rate of this segment.

During the forecast period, North America exhibited the most rapid growth.

The largest share of the global regenerative medicine market was of North America, closely followed by Europe and then the Asia Pacific. This can be accredited to the growth of stem cell research, healthcare sector expansion, and the increase in the adoption of stem cell therapy and cell immunotherapies for cancer and other chronic diseases treatment.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=65442579

Regenerative Medicine Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. Focus on Personalized Medicine

Restraint:

1. Ethical and Legal concerns and high cost of regenerative medicines

Opportunities:

1. Harnessing the Potential of 3D Printing

Challenge:

1. Lack of favorable reimbursement policies across various regions

Key Market Players of Regenerative Medicine Industry:

The global regenerative medicine markets comprise of many key market players competing for markets shares like Novartis AG (Switzerland), Biogen, Inc. (US), Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), Amgen Inc. (US), Smith+Nephew (UK), MEDIPOST Co., Ltd. (Korea), JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Japan), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan) and CORESTEM, Inc (South Korea).

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 80%, and Demand Side - 20%

• By Designation (Supply Side): Managers - 45%, CXOs & Directors - 30%, Executives- 25%

• By Region: North America -55%, Europe -10%, Asia-Pacific -20%, Latin America -10%, MEA- 5%

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=65442579

Regenerative Medicine Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall regenerative medicine market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Growing focus on personalized medicine, steep rise of regulatory approvals in regenerative medicine, rising collaborations and partnerships by major market players, increasing scope in new therapeutic areas), restraints (Lack of long-term data, Ethical and legal concerns and high cost of treatments), opportunities (Integration with artificial intelligence and big data, Harnessing the potential of 3D printing, Growing number of organ transplants) and challenges (Lack of favorable reimbursement policies across various regions) are influencing the growth of regenerative medicine market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products of the regenerative medicine market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the regenerative medicine market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the regenerative medicine market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players include Novartis AG (Switzerland), Biogen, Inc. (US), Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), Amgen Inc. (US), Smith+Nephew (UK), MEDIPOST Co., Ltd. (Korea), JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Japan), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan) and CORESTEM, Inc (South Korea) and among others in the regenerative medicine market.

Related Reports:

Collagen and Gelatin Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Cell Isolation Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

3D Cell Culture Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Primary Cells Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Stem Cell Assays Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.





Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/regenerative-medicine-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/regenerative-medicine.asp

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/regenerative-medicine-market-worth-49-0-billion--marketsandmarkets-302044497.html