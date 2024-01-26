First Reliance Bancshares, Inc.: First Reliance Bancshares Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

FLORENCE, S.C., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Highlights
- Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to $1.5 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023, was $4.6 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to $5.9 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022 . The fourth quarter of 2023 included a securities loss of $0.8 million pre-tax and the full year securities loss totals $1.5 million pre-tax.
- Adjusted net income (which includes adding back securities losses, net of tax) for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $1.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to $0.18 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2023, was $5.8 million, or $0.71 per share, compared to $5.9 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022 .
- Net interest income for the quarter was $7.3 million, which represents an increase of $69 thousand, or 1.0%, on a linked quarter basis and a decrease of $0.6 million, or 7.8% compared to the same period in 2022. Net interest income for the full year was $29.0 million, which represents a decrease of $1.1 million, or 3.6%, compared to the same period in 2022.
- Net interest margin expanded by five basis points during the fourth quarter of 2023 to 3.16% at December 31, 2023, compared to 3.11% for the third quarter of 2023, but decreased 51 basis points compared to the same period in 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company entered into a pay fixed/ receive variable rate swap designated as a fair value hedge of $50.0 million in fixed rate loans for two years. This hedge had minimal impact in the fourth quarter of 2023 given the timing of execution in mid-December 2023 . Loan interest income is projected to improve from this hedge in the first quarter of 2024.
- Total loans decreased $0.9 million, or 0.5% annualized, to $705.7 million at December 31, 2023, from $706.6 million at September 30, 2023 . For the full year 2023, total loans increased $44.4 million, or 6.7%, from $661.3 million at December 31, 2022 . This loan growth was impacted by the decline in the bank's indirect automobile loan portfolio, which decreased by $13.6 million in 2023, and totaled $16.0 million at December 31, 2023 . The bank decided to exit the indirect automobile lending approximately two years ago.
- Total deposits decreased $2.6 million, or 1.2% annualized, to $858.6 million at December 31, 2023, from $861.2 million at September 30, 2023 . The company experienced declines in deposit balances for the quarter, in noninterest-bearing and savings, which were partially offset by growth in NOW, money market and time deposits. For the full year 2023, total deposits increased $60.4 million, or 7.6%, from $798.2 million at December 31, 2022 .
- Asset quality improved with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.04% at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.06% at September 30, 2023 . The Company had net recoveries of $1 thousand, or 0.00% annualized of average loans during the quarter compared to net charge-offs of $10 thousand, or annualized 0.01% of average loans, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 . For the full year of 2023, net charge-offs totaled $228 thousand, or 0.03% of average loans.
- Cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to 2.03% from 1.89% on a linked quarter basis and from 0.71% for the same period in 2022. Cost of funds for the full year of 2023 increased to 1.71% from 0.37% for the year 2022.
Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "The Company continues to execute on its key strategies of funding its asset growth with deposits in 2023. We are beginning to see our net interest margin expand as the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to 3.16% from 3.11% in third quarter of 2023. We have taken actions in 2023 to enhance our net interest margin with a hedge of loans, repositioning of our securities portfolio, and increased credit spreads on loan pricing. The mortgage industry remains subdued in the higher interest rate environment; however, we have added some outstanding mortgage producers during the year. Credit quality remains strong with minimal nonperforming assets and net charge offs. I am proud of our team and the accomplishments in 2023." Saunders continued, "As we enter 2024, we expect our net interest margin to expand as our loan portfolio continues to reprice and deposit costs stabilize. We will continue to focus on gaining operating efficiencies by improving our cost structure and ensuring sound risk management practices."
Financial Summary
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Dec 31
Dec 31
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Earnings:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 776
$ 1,444
$ 1,013
$ 1,371
$ 1,493
$ 4,603
$ 5,931
Earnings per common share, diluted
0.10
0.18
0.12
0.17
0.18
0.56
0.73
Total revenue(1)
8,285
9,219
8,959
9,430
9,417
35,892
39,021
Net interest margin
3.16 %
3.11 %
3.16 %
3.34 %
3.67 %
3.19 %
3.48 %
Return on average assets(2)
0.32 %
0.58 %
0.41 %
0.57 %
0.65 %
0.47 %
0.63 %
Return on average equity(2)
4.70 %
8.68 %
6.13 %
8.53 %
9.78 %
7.00 %
9.11 %
Efficiency ratio(3)
89.83 %
80.35 %
82.50 %
79.20 %
78.14 %
82.78 %
79.37 %
As of
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Balance Sheet:
Total assets
$ 974,157
$ 991,721
$ 992,596
$ 1,000,535
$ 937,113
Total loans receivable
705,672
706,596
694,130
669,969
661,251
Total deposits
858,597
861,229
830,085
836,902
798,184
Total transaction deposits(4) to total deposits
41.31 %
43.55 %
44.00 %
46.46 %
51.05 %
Loans to deposits
82.19 %
82.05 %
83.62 %
80.05 %
82.84 %
Bank Capital Ratios:
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.86 %
13.54 %
13.57 %
13.45 %
13.43 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.75 %
12.43 %
12.43 %
12.41 %
12.43 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.32 %
10.11 %
9.95 %
10.14 %
10.37 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
12.75 %
12.43 %
12.43 %
12.41 %
12.43 %
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of
0.04 %
0.06 %
0.05 %
0.05 %
0.05 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of
1.19 %
1.19 %
1.19 %
1.20 %
1.16 %
Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS - Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Dec 31
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Interest income
Loans
$ 9,678
$ 9,394
$ 8,837
$ 8,260
$ 7,848
$ 36,171
$ 28,565
Investment securities
1,832
1,596
1,371
1,343
1,247
6,142
3,755
Other interest income
396
536
782
362
316
2,076
886
Total interest income
11,906
11,526
10,990
9,965
9,411
44,389
33,206
Interest expense
Deposits
4,076
3,671
2,876
1,922
1,106
12,546
1,961
Other interest expense
558
651
893
769
417
2,870
1,204
Total interest expense
4,634
4,322
3,769
2,691
1,523
15,416
3,165
Net interest income
7,272
7,204
7,221
7,274
7,888
28,973
30,041
Provision for loan losses
(118)
(42)
280
248
115
369
480
Net interest income after provision for loan
7,390
7,246
6,941
7,026
7,773
28,604
29,561
Noninterest income
Mortgage banking income
694
1,147
1,063
916
378
3,821
4,416
Service fees on deposit accounts
336
371
341
326
330
1,374
1,392
Debit card and other service charges,
544
537
563
517
500
2,160
2,093
Income from bank owned life insurance
99
95
91
244
92
529
360
Gain on sale of securities, net
(802)
(268)
(455)
-
-
(1,526)
-
Gain (Loss) on disposal of fixed assets
11
-
-
19
24
30
23
Other income
132
132
134
134
205
531
696
Total noninterest income
1,014
2,014
1,737
2,156
1,529
6,919
8,980
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
4,558
4,603
4,461
4,652
4,364
18,274
19,006
Occupancy and equipment
798
882
856
892
883
3,429
3,589
Data processing, technology, and communications
985
923
942
771
818
3,614
3,268
Professional fees
56
58
111
196
207
420
751
Marketing
104
151
206
226
279
687
744
Other
942
790
815
732
809
3,286
3,612
Total noninterest expense
7,443
7,407
7,391
7,469
7,359
29,710
30,970
Income before provision for income taxes
961
1,853
1,287
1,713
1,943
5,813
7,571
Income tax expense
185
409
274
342
450
1,210
1,640
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 776
$ 1,444
$ 1,013
$ 1,371
$ 1,493
$ 4,603
$ 5,931
Addback securities losses, net of tax
648
355
211
-
-
1,208
-
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$ 1,424
$ 1,799
$ 1,224
$ 1,371
$ 1,493
$ 5,812
$ 5,931
Weighted average common shares - basic
7,826
7,834
7,825
7,807
7,775
7,823
7,779
Weighted average common shares - diluted
8,164
8,149
8,142
8,189
8,152
8,164
8,127
Basic income per common share
$ 0.10
$ 0.18
$ 0.13
$ 0.18
$ 0.19
$ 0.59
$ 0.76
Diluted income per common share
$ 0.10
$ 0.18
$ 0.12
$ 0.17
$ 0.18
$ 0.56
$ 0.73
Adjusted basic net income per common share (non-GAAP)
$ 0.18
$ 0.23
$ 0.16
$ 0.18
$ 0.19
$ 0.74
$ 0.76
Adjusted diluted net income per common share (non-GAAP)
$ 0.17
$ 0.22
$ 0.15
$ 0.17
$ 0.18
$ 0.71
$ 0.73
Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was $0.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted common share, compared to $1.5 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022 . Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, totaled $4.6 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, compared to $5.9 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 .
Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was $1.0 million, a decrease of $0.5 million from $1.5 million for the same period in 2022. This decrease was the result of the bank disposing of its remaining low yielding US Treasury securities resulting in a loss of $0.8 million . Mortgage banking income produced net revenue of $0.7 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $0.4 million for same period last year, which partially offset the securities loss. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, noninterest income decreased by $2.1 million compared to 2022. This decrease was the result of the realized securities losses of $1.5 million on low yielding US Treasury securities and the decrease in mortgage banking income of $0.6 million, due to the decline in sales volume compared to calendar year 2022.
Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was $7.4 million, an increase of $84,000 for the same period in 2022. For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, noninterest expense was $29.7 million compared to $31.0 million in 2022. This $1.3 million decrease was driven by declines in all categories of expense, except data processing, technology and communications, which increased by $346,000 .
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(dollars in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
$ 30,212
$ 370
4.86 %
$ 33,754
$ 310
3.64 %
Investment securities
161,824
1,832
4.49 %
158,204
1,247
3.13 %
Nonmarketable equity securities
1,420
26
7.36 %
871
6
2.82 %
Loans held for sale
13,860
274
7.85 %
4,767
83
6.91 %
Loans
706,002
9,404
5.28 %
654,285
7,765
4.71 %
Total interest-earning assets
913,318
11,906
5.17 %
851,881
9,411
4.38 %
Allowance for loan losses
(8,484)
(7,665)
Noninterest-earning assets
78,914
78,848
Total assets
$ 983,748
$ 923,064
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW accounts
$ 142,290
$ 269
0.75 %
$ 146,865
$ 67
0.18 %
Savings & money market
334,068
2,331
2.77 %
290,709
858
1.17 %
Time deposits
165,466
1,476
3.54 %
99,847
181
0.72 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
641,823
4,076
2.52 %
537,421
1,106
0.82 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings
15,001
193
5.09 %
14,330
96
2.67 %
Subordinated debentures
25,719
365
5.63 %
25,687
321
4.95 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
682,543
4,634
2.69 %
577,438
1,523
1.05 %
Noninterest bearing deposits
221,275
270,975
Other liabilities
13,957
13,551
Shareholders' equity
65,972
61,100
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 983,748
$ 923,064
Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest
$ 7,272
2.48 %
$ 7,888
3.34 %
Net Interest Margin
3.16 %
3.67 %
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(dollars in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
$ 43,739
$ 1,969
4.50 %
$ 81,509
$ 863
1.06 %
Investment securities
161,201
6,142
3.81 %
145,694
3,755
2.58 %
Nonmarketable equity securities
1,774
108
6.08 %
632
23
3.69 %
Loans held for sale
14,131
995
7.04 %
14,218
647
4.55 %
Loans
687,682
35,175
5.12 %
622,418
27,918
4.49 %
Total interest-earning assets
908,527
44,389
4.89 %
864,471
33,206
3.84 %
Allowance for loan losses
(8,170)
(7,415)
Noninterest-earning assets
78,277
80,187
Total assets
$ 978,634
$ 937,243
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW accounts
$ 142,082
$ 764
0.54 %
$ 158,135
$ 136
0.09 %
Savings & money market
318,347
7,731
2.43 %
289,213
1,364
0.47 %
Time deposits
143,422
4,051
2.82 %
110,028
461
0.42 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
603,851
12,546
2.08 %
557,376
1,961
0.35 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings
33,076
1,441
4.36 %
13,367
131
0.98 %
Subordinated debentures
25,707
1,429
5.56 %
25,675
1,073
4.18 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
662,634
15,416
2.33 %
596,418
3,165
0.53 %
Noninterest bearing deposits
236,468
263,085
Other liabilities
13,798
12,656
Shareholders' equity
65,734
65,084
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 978,634
$ 937,243
Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest
$ 28,973
2.56 %
$ 30,041
3.31 %
Net Interest Margin
3.19 %
3.48 %
Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was $7.3 million compared to $7.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. This decline was driven by the increases in the rates paid on deposits and borrowings which outpaced the yield increases and the average balances of loans and investments. Yields on interest-earning assets increased to 5.17% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 4.38% for the same period in 2022.
Net interest income was $29.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $1.1 million over the same period in 2022. Increases in the rates paid on deposits and borrowings outpaced the yield increases and the average balances of loans and investments resulting in lower net interest income in 2023.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited
As of
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$ 4,354
$ 3,158
$ 3,748
$ 4,233
$ 3,917
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
17,590
32,835
55,496
71,590
29,880
Total cash and cash equivalents
21,944
35,993
59,244
75,823
33,797
Time deposits in other banks
-
-
-
-
259
Investment securities:
Investment securities available for sale
171,400
162,573
158,143
164,150
162,097
Other investments
1,078
2,025
2,563
2,570
1,921
Total investment securities
172,478
164,598
160,706
166,720
164,018
Mortgage loans held for sale
7,156
17,506
12,485
16,236
7,940
Loans receivable:
Loans
705,672
706,596
694,130
669,969
661,251
Less allowance for loan losses
(8,393)
(8,430)
(8,229)
(8,052)
(7,660)
Loans receivable, net
697,279
698,166
685,901
661,917
653,591
Property and equipment, net
22,298
22,505
22,588
22,634
22,811
Mortgage servicing rights
11,638
11,394
10,893
10,491
10,441
Bank owned life insurance
18,191
18,092
17,997
17,906
18,836
Deferred income taxes
6,248
9,184
8,534
8,263
8,629
Other assets
16,925
14,283
14,248
20,545
16,791
Total assets
974,157
991,721
992,596
1,000,535
937,113
Liabilities
Deposits
$ 858,597
$ 861,229
$ 830,085
$ 836,902
$ 798,184
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
5,000
25,000
45,000
45,000
30,000
Federal funds and repurchase agreements
307
81
11,910
12,974
7,368
Subordinated debentures
15,413
15,405
15,397
15,389
15,381
Junior subordinated debentures
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
Reserve for unfunded commitments
407
488
740
754
-
Other liabilities
12,727
13,186
12,616
12,743
12,574
Total liabilities
902,761
925,699
926,058
934,072
873,817
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par
1
1
1
1
1
Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares
88
88
88
88
87
Treasury stock, at cost
(4,821)
(4,750)
(4,666)
(4,598)
(4,502)
Nonvested restricted stock
(2,518)
(2,387)
(2,542)
(2,765)
(2,121)
Additional paid-in capital
55,471
55,068
54,972
54,984
53,968
Retained earnings
33,748
32,972
31,626
30,564
29,916
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(10,573)
(14,970)
(12,941)
(11,811)
(14,053)
Total shareholders' equity
71,396
66,022
66,538
66,463
63,296
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 974,157
$ 991,721
$ 992,596
$ 1,000,535
$ 937,113
First Reliance cash and cash equivalents totaled $21.9 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $36.0 million at September 30, 2023. Cash with the Federal Reserve Bank totaled $17.6 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $32.8 million at September 30, 2023 .
All debt securities were classified as available for sale (AFS) securities with balances of $171.4 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $162.6 million at September 30, 2023. The unrealized loss recorded on these securities totaled $14.0 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $19.8 million at September 30, 2023, a decrease in the fourth quarter of 2023 of $5.8 million (before taxes). Total securities represented 17.7% of total assets at December 31, 2023, compared to 17.5% of total assets at December 31, 2022 .
The Company had $5.0 million in outstanding borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Atlanta at December 31, 2023, and $25.0 million at September 30, 2023, respectively. The Company had remaining credit availability in excess of $291.9 million with the FHLB of Atlanta, subject to collateral requirements.
First Reliance also has access to more than $35.5 million through the Federal Reserve Bank discount window with posted collateral. There are currently no borrowings against the Federal Reserve Bank discount window.
COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited
|
As of
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(shares in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Voting common shares outstanding
8,772
8,754
8,752
8,763
8,730
Treasury shares outstanding
(633)
(623)
(612)
(601)
(590)
Total common shares outstanding
8,139
8,131
8,140
8,162
8,140
Tangible book value per common share(5)
$ 8.68
$ 8.02
$ 8.08
$ 8.04
$ 7.67
Stock price:
High
$ 9.00
$ 7.40
$ 8.80
$ 8.80
$ 9.50
Low
$ 6.91
$ 6.30
$ 6.00
$ 6.50
$ 8.60
Period end
$ 8.57
$ 7.20
$ 6.37
$ 7.44
$ 8.72
ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited
As of
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Nonperforming Assets
Commercial
Owner occupied RE
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 80
$ 134
Non-owner occupied RE
86
86
82
-
-
Construction
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial business
99
164
159
278
76
Consumer
Real estate
-
-
-
-
1
Home equity
-
145
145
-
-
Construction
-
-
-
-
-
Other
55
59
94
65
119
Nonaccruing loan modifications or troubled
56
65
65
71
143
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 296
$ 519
$ 545
$ 494
$ 473
Other real estate owned or other assets owned
47
45
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$ 343
$ 564
$ 545
$ 494
$ 473
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:
Total assets
0.04 %
0.06 %
0.05 %
0.05 %
0.05 %
Total loans receivable
0.05 %
0.08 %
0.08 %
0.07 %
0.07 %
Accruing loan modifications or troubled
$ 947
$ 1,027
$ 1,059
$ 1,381
$ 1,151
Three Months Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Allowance for Credit Losses
Balance, beginning of period
$ 8,429
$ 8,229
$ 8,052
$ 7,660
$ 7,630
CECL adoption
$ 114
Loans charged-off
108
41
145
125
101
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off
109
31
28
23
16
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
(1)
10
117
102
85
Provision for loan losses
(38)
210
294
380
115
Balance, end of period
$ 8,393
$ 8,429
$ 8,229
$ 8,052
$ 7,660
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
1.19 %
1.19 %
1.19 %
1.20 %
1.16 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual
2835.47 %
1624.28 %
1509.91 %
1629.96 %
1619.45 %
Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.
Our asset quality improved through December 31, 2023, with nonperforming assets decreasing $221 thousand to $343 thousand which represents 0.04% of total assets, compared to $564,000 or 0.06% of total assets at September 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans receivable was 1.19% at December 31, 2023 and at September 30, 2023. The Company had net recoveries of $1 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to net charge offs of $85 thousand for the same period in 2022.
LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited
As of
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Commercial real estate
$ 433,687
$ 430,825
$ 415,616
$ 401,534
$ 391,661
Consumer real estate
177,102
172,702
168,227
156,562
151,533
Commercial and industrial
63,946
67,740
71,345
71,350
69,243
Consumer and other
30,937
35,329
38,942
40,523
48,814
Total loans, net of deferred fees
705,672
706,596
694,130
669,969
661,251
Less allowance for loan losses
8,393
8,430
8,229
8,052
7,660
Total loans, net
$ 697,279
$ 698,166
$ 685,901
$ 661,917
$ 653,591
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited
As of
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Noninterest-bearing
$ 210,604
$ 231,672
$ 230,153
$ 249,688
$ 255,427
Interest-bearing:
DDA and NOW accounts
144,039
143,393
135,071
139,130
152,012
Money market accounts
289,158
281,325
264,130
265,264
221,550
Savings
45,558
47,422
51,029
54,247
65,494
Time, less than $250,000
121,035
117,989
113,536
97,223
80,549
Time, $250,000 and over
48,203
39,428
36,166
31,350
23,152
Total deposits
$ 858,597
$ 861,229
$ 830,085
$ 836,902
$ 798,184
Footnotes to tables:
(1)
Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(2)
Annualized for the respective period.
(3)
Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(4)
Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing DDA and NOW accounts.
(5)
The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period-end outstanding common shares.
About First Reliance
Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $974 million . The company employs more than 160 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina . First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers' lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the company have given it a 93% customer satisfaction rating well above the bank industry average of 81%. First Reliance is also one of two companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places to Work in South Carolina award all 17 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. The company offers a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations. The company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, Treasury Services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and First Reliance Wealth Strategies.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers. Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as Covid-19 or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
