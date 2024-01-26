Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Heute noch rein? Der Final Countdown vor erneuter 100%-Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.01.2024 | 17:23
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Insane Desire by Of Love and Lust (OLAL) Out Now

Depeche Mode producer Gareth Jones blends modern EDM with his signature eighties-inspired synth pop vibe

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2024" on all music platforms this week. The Insane Desire official music video is out now on YouTube. OLAL fans can find Insane Desire on Spotify, Apple Music, and other services.

Insane Desire by Of Love and Lust (OLAL)

Insane Desire is the latest of two OLAL releases quickly growing in popularity across Germany, the US, the UK, and 130 other countries. Insane Desire mixes digital and analog synths, guitars, and vocals with samples recorded with the Barnaby 3D Audiomicrophone. Insane Desire was mixed by Gareth Jones in his London studio, blending modern EDM with an eighties synth pop vibe. Insane Desire comes on the heels of OLAL's other new single, Spot.

OLAL's 33-year old drummer and multi-instrumentalist Alex Baum will be doing interviews from February 4, 2024 through February 7, 2024 while in Los Angeles for the GRAMMY Awards.

About OLAL

Of Love and Lust) features band members in four countries: Rush in Berlin, Germany; Kuzman in Skopje, Macedonia; Gareth Jones in London, England; Christie in San Francisco; Alex Baum in Asheville, North Carolina; and Skunk in Tucson, Arizona.

About Gareth Jones

Gareth Jones is well known for engineering and producing top albums for artists including Depeche Mode, Erasure, Interpol, Grizzly Bear, and Nick Cave.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a52c894d-bf24-4142-9c4b-792f826de9f9

A video accompanying this announcement is available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56923330-c6d1-43c5-9997-f641a7b41910


Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.