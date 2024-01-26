Opera Limited: Opera welcomes the opening of iOS to other browser engines, announces its plans to give iPhone users a true AI-powered alternative to Safari

- The browser company to ship Opera One, a new AI-centric browser with its own engine, following Apple's DMA announcement

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera [NASDAQ: OPRA] welcomes Apple's decision to allow alternative browsers to compete for iOS users on better terms as a result of the requirements of the European Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The opening of the iOS ecosystem is a new opportunity for Opera to innovate further and usher in the innovative AI-centric browser experience iPhone and iPad users truly deserve with a full engine, AI-powered web browser. With the DMA entering into force in March 2024, this new browser will be presented in the months to come.

Since early 2023, Opera has been innovating in the browser AI space. The company introduced the Aria browser AI to all of its key products and completely redesigned its flagship desktop browser that became the AI-centric Opera One . 2024 will be the year to take this a step further.

"As the leading European browser developer, we embrace the changes introduced through the DMA, aimed at fostering competition and offering users a more diverse selection of browsers on iOS. We intend to deliver on this with the AI-centric Opera One for iOS," said Jørgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera. "Furthermore, we are excited to see the confirmation that Apple will also implement a browser choice screen for iOS, making it easier for users to choose their favorite browser as default also on their mobile devices."

The EU DMA is a European initiative and Opera is excited to see such a key region open up. Beyond that, Opera strongly encourages Apple to implement these augmented freedoms to iOS users around the globe.

Opera currently has an award-winning browser for iOS/ The opening of the iOS ecosystem to alternative browser engines allows for browser makers like Opera to create truly unique products that will improve and enhance users' experience.

"Beyond the new frameworks and APIs for alternative browser engines, we are also very excited about the new interoperability request form Apple announced, that will allow developers to submit additional requests for interoperability with iPhone and iOS hardware and software features," added Arnesen. "We applaud the directional changes and can't wait to showcase the new Opera One for iOS that will put AI in focus."

To back up the new browser development, Opera will soon be making a new announcement regarding a major investment in a key AI infrastructure project in Europe .

