Acclaro Medical Corporation: ACCLARO MEDICAL TO SHOWCASE INNOVATIVE LASER-CORING APPLICATION OF ITS ULTRACLEAR LASER AT IMCAS 2024, THE PREMIER GLOBAL SCIENTIFIC AESTHETICS CONGRESS

SMITHFIELD, R.I., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaro Medical will present new clinical results and best practices for performing UltraClear Laser-Coring - a "first-of-its-kind" laser-enabled tissue coring technique using its novel 2910 nm cold fiber laser platform UltraClear® at the IMCAS 2024 aesthetics global congress, which launches on 1-3 February in Paris, France. Aesthetic physicians and specialists recognize UltraClear Laser as a game-changer in total skin rejuvenation by offering unrivaled cosmetic results complemented by high satisfaction, patient comfort, rapid healing, and superb safety across all skin tones, including the skin of color and tanned skin.

Leading laser authority David J. Goldberg, MD, a board-certified dermatologist, and director of cosmetic dermatology at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City, will provide an in-depth review of Acclaro's UltraClear Laser, with a focus on the clinical genius of Laser-Coring, at IMCAS on Thursday, February 1st at 3:45.

"In our practice, UltraClear laser has quickly become the device that doesn't sleep due to its advanced micro-pulse technology, versatility, and the high ratio of efficacy to downtime that we see for combating the signs of aging and effects of gravity," said Dr. Goldberg, who serves on the IMCAS Scientific Board.

During his session, Dr. Goldberg will delve into UltraClear Laser's unique tunable pulsing technology to precisely target multiple skin depths - from superficial to deep penetration -- while minimizing collateral thermal damage. Showcasing impressive treatment photos, he will highlight the visible aesthetic results achieved with UltraClear Laser to correct numerous skin conditions, as will Drs. Catherine DiGiorgio, Michael Gold and Shanthala Shivananjappa during their respective podium talks.

UltraClear Laser-Coring provides a breakthrough in collagen remodeling by combining fractional tissue coring and laser resurfacing without scalpels or sutures in a 30-minute treatment. Using high-speed micro-pulse technology to ablate excess skin, UltraClear Laser-enabled tissue coring offers the ability to create uniform microchannels at various depths and tissue densities with the optimal ablation/coagulation ratio for fast collagen contraction and quick closure of tissue cores without scar formation. UltraClear Laser-Coring can be combined with multiple UltraClear resurfacing modes to address various cosmetic concerns in a single treatment.

"Our goal at Acclaro Medical is to be the leader in disruptive aesthetic laser technologies by consistently delivering transformative solutions for a broad range of skin concerns related to the signs of aging and the effects of gravity," said Ben White, Acclaro EVP of International Business Development. "We recognize that it is critical to offer providers and their patients a customized approach for enhanced cosmetic outcomes as we continue to work with our experts to address unmet clinical needs."

LEARN ABOUT ULTRACLEAR LASER AT IMCAS PRESENTATIONS:

Thursday, 1 February 2024

Title: UltraClear Laser -- From Light Lunchtime to Deep Ablative Treatments and Beyond with Laser-Coring by David J. Goldberg, MD, JD

Details: 3:45pm | Center Stage, Level 4

Title:Adjuvant Exosomes Can Enhance the Results of Energy-Based Treatments in Acne Scars: My Experience by Shanthala Shivananjappa, MD

Details: 11:15am | Amphi Bleu, Level 2

Title: Full Face Rejuvenation - Combination Treatments with Injectables, Lasers and EBDs by Catherine DiGiorgio, MD

Details: 4:00 PM | Amphi Bordeaux Level 3

Friday, 2 February 2024

Title: The Use of EBDs in the Treatment of Hypertrophic Scars and Keloids by Michael Gold, MD

Details: 8:30am | Room 143 Level 1

Meet the Experts at the UltraClear Laser Exhibit Booth # D105

