The Country Club at Mirasol: MIRASOL CHEF DE CUISINE WINS SEASON 22 OF FOX TV'S "HELL'S KITCHEN"

Irish-born Ryan O'Sullivan named "The American Dream" season winner

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Country Club at Mirasol congratulates Chef de Cuisine Ryan O'Sullivan for outlasting seventeen talented chefs to win the 22nd season of FOX TV's "Hell's Kitchen", hosted by renowned chef Gordon Ramsay.

Following a series of rigorous culinary challenges, O'Sullivan won the ultimate prize of head chef at Hell's Kitchen Caesars in Las Vegas and a $250,000 cash prize.

O'Sullivan joined the Mirasol team in 2018 as a seasonal line cook, working between the club's four dining outlets. He quickly moved up the ranks, being promoted to sous chef in 2020 and becoming Chef de Cuisine in the club's fine-dining restaurant, Solstice, in 2021.

From the first episode, O'Sullivan captivated both viewers and judges with his innovative approach to cooking and ability to handle high-pressure situations in the kitchen. His dishes consistently impressed Chef Ramsay, establishing him as a standout contestant from the start.

"When they said the theme was the American Dream, I thought, 'surely this was written for me,'" said O'Sullivan. "This journey has been incredibly challenging, but the lessons learned, and the experiences gained, will stay with me throughout my culinary career. I am grateful for the opportunity to showcase my passion for cooking on such a prestigious platform, and I look forward to my future within Chef Ramsay's world-class organization."

"The Mirasol team and membership have been very supportive of Ryan as he chases the American Dream," said Matt Lambert, Mirasol's General Manager and COO. "He has continued to learn and develop his skills under our executive chef Michael Crain's mentorship and has created some of the best food in Palm Beach County at our Solstice restaurant."

Michael Crain, Mirasol's Executive Chef and Director of Culinary Operations, said, "When Ryan began at Mirasol, I knew he was destined for big things, as his unwavering passion for culinary excellence was evident from day one. I couldn't be prouder and happier for him and all that he has accomplished in the United States, and I am excited to see what the future holds for him. He is the epitome of the American Dream!"

O'Sullivan is married to wife Jennifer and currently resides in the Palm Beach area.

