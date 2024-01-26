

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EV giant Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has recalled about 200,000 vehicles in the United States over a software problem that can prevent the rearview camera from displaying, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



Tesla had recalled certain 2023 Model S, X, and Y vehicles equipped with full self-driving computer 4.0 and running a software release version 2023.44.30 through 2023.44.30.6 or 2023.44.100. Software instability may prevent the rearview camera image from displaying.



According to the regulator, a rearview image that does not display while in reverse decreases the driver's visibility and increases the risk of a crash. There are no injuries or deaths associated with the problem, according to the agency.



Tesla has released an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on March 22, 2024. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752.



Last month, Tesla recalled over 2 million vehicles in the United States to fix safety issues in its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system. The recall involves four different Tesla models made between 2012 and 2023.



Early this month, the company also recalled over 1.6 million cars in China to fix issues with Autopilot features and door locks. Both issues were also fixed through a free over-the-air software update.



