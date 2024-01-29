Mondi Plc - Share Consolidation Effective and Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47 (prior to share consolidation)

LSE share code: MNDI GB00BMWC6P49 (following share consolidation)

29 January 2024

Share Consolidation Effective and Total Voting Rights

Further to the announcement made by Mondi plc ("Mondi" or "the Company")on 15 January 2024 that shareholder approval was granted at the General Meeting for the Special Dividend and Share Consolidation, Mondi announces that the Share Consolidation has today become effective.

Admission of the Company's New Ordinary Shares to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA")and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities is due to take place no later than 8:00 a.m. (UK time) today. Admission of the Company's New Ordinary Shares to trading on the main board of the JSE is due to take place no later than 9:00 a.m. (SA time) today.

The ISIN for the New Ordinary Shares is GB00BMWC6P49.

As a result of the Share Consolidation and in accordance with the requirements of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company's issued share capital as at 8.00 a.m. (UK time) on 29 January 2024 will consist of 441,412,530 ordinary shares of €0.22 each. Mondi does not hold any shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with exercisable voting rights in Mondi as at 8.00 a.m. (UK time) on 29 January 2024 will be 441,412,530.

The above figure may be used by Shareholders and others with notification obligations as their denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Mondi under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The terms and salient dates and times in relation to the Special Dividend and Share Consolidation and other matters set out in the circular published by the Company on 19 December 2023 (the "Circular") (available on Mondi's website at www.mondigroup.com/investors) and the announcement published by the Company on 19 December 2023, remain unchanged. Shareholders are advised to read the Circular with care and in full.

Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning given to them in the Circular.

Investors/analysts:

Fiona Lawrence +44 7425 878 683

Mondi Group Head of Investor Relations

Media:

Chris Gurney +44 7990 043 764

Mondi Group Head of Corporate Communication

Richard Mountain (FTI Consulting) +44 7909 684 466

