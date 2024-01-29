Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Der Uransektor ist heiß: Nach fast 100 Prozent - was geht hier noch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
29.01.24
08:04 Uhr
1,448 Euro
+0,012
+0,84 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4321,47810:00
Dow Jones News
29.01.2024 | 08:31
187 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
29-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
29 January 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 26 January 2024 it purchased a total of 120,000 of its ordinary shares 
of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker 
Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           80,000     40,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.466     GBP1.250 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.450     GBP1.238 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.461265    GBP1.246161

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 652,675,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
731       1.452         XDUB      08:23:17      00068634904TRLO0 
2042       1.452         XDUB      08:23:17      00068634905TRLO0 
4970       1.458         XDUB      08:54:00      00068635717TRLO0 
4731       1.452         XDUB      08:54:00      00068635718TRLO0 
79        1.450         XDUB      08:54:00      00068635719TRLO0 
132       1.458         XDUB      09:06:27      00068636032TRLO0 
1757       1.458         XDUB      09:06:28      00068636033TRLO0 
1757       1.458         XDUB      09:06:28      00068636034TRLO0 
1661       1.458         XDUB      09:06:28      00068636035TRLO0 
3514       1.462         XDUB      10:03:45      00068639111TRLO0 
3514       1.462         XDUB      10:03:59      00068639115TRLO0 
5292       1.462         XDUB      10:51:21      00068640326TRLO0 
2769       1.466         XDUB      11:23:30      00068641582TRLO0 
3344       1.466         XDUB      11:23:30      00068641583TRLO0 
4949       1.458         XDUB      13:28:04      00068645894TRLO0 
257       1.458         XDUB      13:36:52      00068646111TRLO0 
129       1.458         XDUB      13:38:52      00068646145TRLO0 
1757       1.464         XDUB      14:03:38      00068646952TRLO0 
1757       1.464         XDUB      14:03:38      00068646953TRLO0 
1757       1.464         XDUB      14:08:03      00068647084TRLO0 
1757       1.464         XDUB      14:08:04      00068647088TRLO0 
1757       1.464         XDUB      14:08:32      00068647094TRLO0 
4591       1.464         XDUB      14:27:13      00068647613TRLO0 
2000       1.464         XDUB      14:47:50      00068648364TRLO0 
3514       1.464         XDUB      14:47:50      00068648365TRLO0 
5221       1.462         XDUB      15:29:23      00068650113TRLO0 
3210       1.462         XDUB      15:29:23      00068650114TRLO0 
2333       1.462         XDUB      15:42:43      00068650956TRLO0 
5157       1.464         XDUB      15:54:39      00068651783TRLO0 
2204       1.464         XDUB      16:06:10      00068652442TRLO0 
1357       1.464         XDUB      16:06:10      00068652443TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4050       123.80        XLON      08:54:00      00068635716TRLO0 
6000       124.40        XLON      09:04:41      00068635995TRLO0 
2487       124.40        XLON      09:04:41      00068635996TRLO0 
3995       124.60        XLON      12:10:46      00068642932TRLO0 
701       124.80        XLON      13:06:11      00068645380TRLO0 
1791       124.80        XLON      13:06:11      00068645381TRLO0 
305       124.80        XLON      13:06:11      00068645382TRLO0 
1421       124.80        XLON      13:06:11      00068645383TRLO0 
1859       124.80        XLON      13:50:01      00068646490TRLO0 
2554       124.80        XLON      13:50:01      00068646491TRLO0 
3172       124.80        XLON      14:21:04      00068647416TRLO0 
3959       124.80        XLON      14:37:13      00068647921TRLO0 
2375       124.80        XLON      15:10:41      00068649433TRLO0 
884       124.80        XLON      15:24:45      00068649973TRLO0 
4447       125.00        XLON      16:13:31      00068653072TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  300078 
EQS News ID:  1824309 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1824309&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.