

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo Plc (FXPO.L), an iron ore pellet supplier, said on Monday that a Ukrainian court of appeal has confirmed a claim against Ferrexpo Poltava Mining or FPM for an amount of UAH4.727 billion or around $125 million.



In response to the claim, FPM said that it will file an appeal in the Supreme Court of Ukraine.



The company said the ruling will not affect its operations.



The Group reiterated that FPM has compelling arguments to defend the position in the Supreme Court.



As previously disclosed, on December 7, 2022, FPM had received a claim to the tune of UAH4.727 billion in respect of contested sureties.



'The claimant asserts that it acquired rights under certain loan agreements. The claimant further alleges that FPM provided sureties to ensure the performance of these obligations,' the company said in a statement.



On 9 August 9, 2023, a court ruling came in favor of the claimant. FPM filed an appeal, but the court of appeal confirmed the claim.



