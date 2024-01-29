LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK.L) Monday said the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Omjjara to treat myelofibrosis, a rare type of blood cancer.
Omjjara is the first medicine approved in the EU specifically for this indication.
The authorization of Omjjara was based on the MOMENTUM and SIMPLIFY-1 phase III trials
In September last year, Ojjaara was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of myelofibrosis.
