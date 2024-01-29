

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The Chinese yuan weakened against the U.S. dollar in the Asian session on Monday.



Against the U.S. dollar, the yuan fell to a 6-day low of 7.1833 from Friday's closing value of 7.1763.



If the yuan extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around the 7.22 region.



The People's Bank of China sets central parity rate every morning and allows the yuan to fluctuate up to 2 percent from that level.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken