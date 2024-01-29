Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2024) - After a 9-year journey of innovation, OTSAW, a driving force behind Singapore's robotics landscape, proudly unveils Camello+, a breakthrough in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs).





Global Robotics Firm, OTSAW Creates A Breakthrough in Robotics With Their New Multi-purpose Robot, Camello+

OTSAW adopts a multifaceted approach by creating versatile and adaptable robots to address real world challenges across different industries. Having crafted a multitude of robots across the span of 9 years, OTSAW has refined its extensive experience in robotics to develop Camello+, their new multi-purpose robot.

Equipped with interchangeable modular attachments, this innovation allows it to serve diverse industries concurrently, ranging from healthcare to logistics and security.

"We brought together all our robotics expertise to create Camello+, our first ever multi-purpose robot that can serve multiple industries. It's been a journey, we needed to learn from making different robots for different purposes before creating a multi-use one," said Ling Ting Ming, CEO and Founder of OTSAW.

"Amidst the growing labor shortage, industries face an urgent need for innovative solutions. Our new multi-purpose robot Camello+ is not just an upgrade, It's a breakthrough in the robotics industry, integrating numerous solutions in a single robot catered for various uses."

About OTSAW:

Each year, countless businesses turn to OTSAW for innovative solutions. But for OTSAW, innovation is more than just progress - it's disruption.

OTSAW is a Singapore-based robotics & AI company disrupting sectors such as Security, Healthcare, and Logistics through the use of autonomous robots. It empowers businesses in 20+ countries with 1000+ robots deployed and tallying over 3 million days of robot operations.

Website: https://www.otsaw.com/



