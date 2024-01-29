VASS releases a new brand identity laying the foundation for continued strong growth

The leading digital solutions company has evolved into a global entity with +4,900 experts and operations in +40 countries, building an ecosystem of expertise globally

MADRID, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VASS, a leading global company in digital transformation services, has revealed its new brand identity. The new brand aims to reflect the sum of VASS's new capabilities and expertise, as well as the strength of its global ecosystem, a team of top-class digital and industry experts, providing the most innovative solutions to key sectors such as Banking, Telco, Manufacturing, Pharma among others, operating in more than 40 countries.



The launch of VASS's new brand identity is aligned with the firm's strategy, focusing on regional expansion and broadening its innovative offering. Backed by One Equity Partners, a US private equity firm specializing in transformative combinations in the mid-market, the Spanish-based company has acquired 11 companies in two years, becoming a major force in the global technology consulting services sector.

Founded by Francisco Javier Latasa in 1999, VASS has expanded its reach through these strategic acquisitions, servicing its customers globally and increasing sales from €130 million to c. €400 million in less than four years. This growth underlines VASS's digital leadership in Spain with an international vision, supported by organic and inorganic growth plans, both nationally and internationally.

"VASS is the brand that we have built driven by our passion for technology, innovation, and sustainable impact in the last 25 years", says Francisco Javier Latasa, Chairman and Global CEO. "Today we set another important milestone in the VASS journey, defining a new identity aligned to our innovative, transformative, and creative solutions approach as well as to what we are at VASS today, a company of 4,900 top-level experts with operations in +40 countries", explains Latasa.

Sonia Pacheco, VASS Global CMO added: "Our new identity has been designed to represent what VASS is today. Our diversity, scale, and transformative and innovative approach to digitization have evolved, and this new identity reflects the new and future dimension of VASS".

The brand campaign, titled "We are VASS. Your partner for a new vibrant digital world", seeks to respond to the rapidly evolving technological landscape, with a specific focus on the current context of digitization in business and beyond. Built on its expertise and far-reaching impact, VASS' approach is centered on the desire to shape this new, vibrant, digital world by helping organizations tackle complexity using mindful technology and driving positive change. While this new campaign embodies VASS's essence, it also emphasizes its innovative, transformative, honest, and forward-thinking approach to navigating digital.

With a +20% growth rate in 2023, VASS's new brand marks the conclusion of the integration process and is a key pillar in its broader strategic roadmap to further strengthen its position as a global leader. This allows the company to continue tapping into new markets, becoming even more important for customers, suppliers, and employees alike.

About VASS

VASS is a global digital transformation company that puts its customers at the forefront of innovation, by bringing together talent, knowledge, and technology.

With our digital solutions, we lead people and organizations around the world on their transition towards the digital future. Our 4,900 experts serving customers in 40 countries across Europe, America, and Asia work alongside our clients, partners, and key industry players to deliver best-in-class digital innovation that shapes the landscape of banking, retail, insurance, public administration, utilities, telecommunications, and media sectors.

Our approach is based on mindful technology, through which we create positive environments and meaningful opportunities.

Transformative. Creative. Honest. Vibrant.

We are VASS

