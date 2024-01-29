Ericsson appoints Chafic Nassif Head of Market Area North East Asia

Effective as of February 26, 2024

Becomes member of Ericsson's Executive Team, reporting to the CEO

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announces the appointment of Chafic Nassif as its new Head of Market Area North East Asia and Senior Vice President. Mr. Nassif who is currently Head of Ericsson's Customer Unit Latin America North within Market Area Europe & Latin America, will replace Chris Houghton who was appointed Chief Operating Officer of Ericsson in November 2023. Mr. Nassif will take up his new position on February 26, 2024, and will be based in Japan.

Chafic Nassif has held several executive and management positions within Ericsson across various business segments and geographies worldwide. Most recently he was the Head of Customer Unit Taiwan. Before joining Ericsson, Mr. Nassif was active in tech start-ups, as well as IT and business consulting leadership roles in Europe.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson, said: "I'm very happy that Chafic has accepted to take on this role. He brings a wealth of experience from working for Ericsson across the globe and is a strong business leader with a proven track record. He is passionate about advancements in connectivity, 5G technology, and any form of smart entrepreneurship. I'm very much looking forward to having Chafic on the Executive Team."

Commenting on the appointment, Chafic Nassif said: "I am truly honored and excited to assume this new role. Having been part of the leadership team of Ericsson in North East Asia before, I'm confident in our talented team and the foundation of success that Ericsson has established. Together, we will focus on creating innovative solutions and delivering unparalleled value to our customers and partners."



NOTES TO EDITORS

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here

https://twitter.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3916564/2566228.pdf Ericsson appoints Chafic Nassif Head of Market Area North East Asia

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ericsson-appoints-chafic-nassif-head-of-market-area-north-east-asia-302046530.html