DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AUEG LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jan-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 26-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.8274 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 204499424 CODE: AUEG LN ISIN: LU1681045453 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681045453 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AUEG LN Sequence No.: 300188 EQS News ID: 1824775 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1824775&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2024 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)