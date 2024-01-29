DJ Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D) (PRIC LN) Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jan-2024 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D) DEALING DATE: 26-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.1667 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 50262048 CODE: PRIC LN ISIN: LU1931975079 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975079 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIC LN Sequence No.: 300249 EQS News ID: 1824897 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 29, 2024 03:18 ET (08:18 GMT)