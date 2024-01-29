DJ Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc (KRWL LN) Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jan-2024 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 58.4901 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1792010 CODE: KRWL LN ISIN: LU1900066975 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRWL LN Sequence No.: 300234 EQS News ID: 1824867 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1824867&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2024 03:19 ET (08:19 GMT)