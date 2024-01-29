DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (MSRU LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jan-2024 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 26-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 49.5882 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24347312 CODE: MSRU LN ISIN: LU1861138961 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1861138961 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSRU LN Sequence No.: 300227 EQS News ID: 1824853 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 29, 2024 03:19 ET (08:19 GMT)