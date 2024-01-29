

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Superdry Plc (SDRY.L) were gaining around 7 percent in the early morning trading in London after the British fashion retailer Monday confirmed that it is working with advisors to explore the feasibility of various material cost saving options.



The company's announcement, in line with its turnaround strategy, was made in response to the recent press speculation. Sky News reported earlier that the struggling company is weighing restructuring including underperforming store closures and job cuts.



In its statement, Superdry now said that there is no certainty that any of these options are progressed, but it aims to build on the success of the cost saving initiatives carried out by the firm to date and position the business for long-term success.



As announced during its first-half results last week, the company has continued to prioritise driving forward its cost reduction agenda. The firm is set to deliver in excess of 40 million pounds in savings this financial year, ahead of the initially stated target of 35 million pounds. In this, more than 20 million pounds were already achieved in the first half.



Superdry last week reported first-half pretax profit of 3.3 million pounds, compared to a loss of 17.7 million pounds in the prior year. Adjusted loss before tax, however, was wider than last year, amid a 23.5 percent drop in revenues impacted by the challenging consumer retail market, unseasonal weather, as well as the underperformance of Wholesale segment.



Retail was down 13.1 percent and Wholesale declined 41.1 percent.



On current trading, the Group then said its overall performance in the 12 weeks since the period end has remained challenging.



In London, Superdry shares were trading at 17.58 pence, up 7 percent.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken