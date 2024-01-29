Consumer products expert with mastery of operations

Toluna, the leading global insights technology and panel provider, today announced the appointment of Lucie Claire Vincent Ortiz to its Board of Directors. Lucie Claire will join the Board of Directors to guide the organization as it seeks to reset the standard for delivering world-class insights and business impact, with a particular focus on the needs of consumer packaged goods.

For over 30 years, Lucie Claire has held senior operating executive positions with large multinational consumer product companies, including Colgate-Palmolive Co. and Philip Morris International. She also has extensive experience in evolving organizational culture and ways of working to support business transformation, DEI strategies, and acquisition, retention, and promotion programs.

As an international consumer products president and leader of P&Ls for Fortune 100 companies, she has held on-the-ground roles in North America, Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean, and leading businesses across all continents. She is also a Qualified Risk Director.

Lucie Claire currently serves as Co-President of the board of directors of the International Women's Forum Connecticut, a global non-profit with the mission of advancing women's leadership and championing equality worldwide. She also serves on the Executive Committee as Secretary and Finance on the board of directors of GallopNYC, a non-profit that uses therapeutic horsemanship to help riders with disabilities.

She is an Adjunct Professor at New York University (NYU) for the School of Professional Studies, Master of Integrated Marketing and Communications, and is mentor and advisor for startups in retail technology, consumer goods and consumer HealthTech.

Lucie Claire Vincent Ortiz said, "Market research is a critical component of the workflow of every CPG leader. I look forward to working with Frédéric and the Board of Directors, sharing my CPG experience as well as my functional expertise as we pursue our objective of delivering on-demand access to panel, platform, and research expertise."

Frédéric-Charles Petit, CEO of Toluna, said, "Lucie Claire is a transformational and innovative leader. Between her vast experience working on-the-ground with people across the globe, her deep understanding of consumer and market dynamics, and her track record of developing and implementing strategic plans for global categories, she is a natural fit as a member of our Board of Directors. I'm thrilled to work alongside her and to have her counsel as Toluna joins with MetrixLab to create a global force in market research."

