Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C) (BYBG LN) Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jan-2024 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 26-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 274.8101 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 189974 CODE: BYBG LN ISIN: LU1681048556 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681048556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BYBG LN Sequence No.: 300324 EQS News ID: 1825065 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 29, 2024 03:40 ET (08:40 GMT)