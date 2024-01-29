

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The European currency weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The euro fell to a 2-week low of 0.9325 against the Swiss franc, from an early high of 0.9374.



Against the pound, the yen and the U.S. dollar, the euro dropped to 0.8525, 160.07 and 1.0833 from early highs of 0.8544, 160.84 and 1.0850, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the euro slipped to a 2-week low of 1.6416, a 4-day low of 1.7712 and nearly a 4-week low of 1.4553 from early highs of 1.6494, 1.7811 and 1.4596, respectively.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.91 against the franc, 0.84 against the pound, 156.00 against the yen, 1.07 against the greenback, 1.61 against the aussie, 1.74 against the kiwi and 1.43 against the loonie.



