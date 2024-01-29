

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were slightly lower in European trade on Monday after rising notably on Friday to close higher for a second week in a row and settle at their highest in nearly two months.



Benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.20 percent to $82.77 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.2 percent at $77.83.



A firmer dollar led to some profit booking as investors looked ahead to a busy week of mega-cap tech earnings, key economic data releases and central bank decisions in the U.S. and U.K.



Fears of supply disruptions intensified following a drone attack on U.S. forces in Jordan over the weekend by Iran-backed militants, according to the U.S. President Joe Biden.



Iran has denied involvement in the drone attack that killed three U.S. troops and left dozens injured.



Biden vowed revenge and said: 'We shall respond.'



The U.S. 'will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing', Biden said.



The drone attack raised concerns of a more direct confrontation between the two countries, potentially resulting in regional energy supply disruptions in the oil-rich Middle East.



