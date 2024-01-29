Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has appointed Fiona Merton as Head of Customer Broker Engagement, UK. The position was previously held by Mark Walker, who was recently named Head of National Business, UK, at BHSI.

"Fiona's immense talent for team and relationship-building will be an invaluable asset in BHSI's collaborative culture," said Nick Major, Country Head, BHSI, UK. "Her ability to foster strong relationships fits perfectly with BHSI's focus on building long-term partnerships, and we look forward to working with her as we continue to grow our business in the UK and around the world."

Fiona comes to BHSI with more than two decades of London Market UK insurance industry experience focused on business development and production. She is based in London and can be reached at Fiona.Merton@bhspecialty.com.

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at 2nd Floor, 7 Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin D02 KW81. Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), is an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHEI and BHIIL are affiliates of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Columbia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, Plymouth Meeting, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Brussels, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240124851315/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA

JoAnn Lee +1 617.936.2937