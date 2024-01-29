DJ Amundi FTSE MIB UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi FTSE MIB UCITS ETF Dist (MIBX LN) Amundi FTSE MIB UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jan-2024 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi FTSE MIB UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 29.7315 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11780724 CODE: MIBX LN ISIN: FR0010010827 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010010827 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIBX LN Sequence No.: 300333 EQS News ID: 1825127 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 29, 2024 04:40 ET (09:40 GMT)