Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 26 January 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 26 January 2024 666.47 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 666.73 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
29 January 2024