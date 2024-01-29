

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged higher on Monday amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and ahead of key central bank meetings in the U.S. and the U.K. this week.



The dollar held steady, capping the potential upside for bullion.



Spot gold rose half a percent to $2,029.30 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.6 percent at $2,047.70.



Three U.S. service members were killed and dozens wounded after an unmanned aerial drone attack on the U.S. forces stationed in Jordan near the Syrian border.



While Iran denied involvement in the attack, U.S. President Joe Biden has vowed that the U.S. will respond to the attack.



The dollar held steady ahead of key interest rate decisions due this week.



The Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, with investors eagerly awaiting any indication that officials will start cutting interest rates in March.



Also, the January jobs report will be published on Friday, with analysts expecting job growth to slow from the prior month.



Elsewhere, the Bank of England is expected to keep interest rates on hold on Thursday.



