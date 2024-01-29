

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The United States has vowed to take revenge on Iranian-backed militias for the killing of its troops in Jordan last week.



Three U.S. troops were killed and 34 US personnel were injured in a drone attack on a US military base in northeast Jordan, near the Syrian border, Sunday.



The attack occurred at the logistics support base at Tower 22 of the Jordanian Defense Network.



Around 350 U.S. Army and Air Force personnel are deployed to the base, conducting key support functions, including support to the international coalition in the fight against the Islamic State.



The U.S. Central Command said it will release the identities of the victims after their next of kin have been notified.



The Pentagon and the White House blamed Iran-backed militias for these attacks on U.S. forces.



'We will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing,' President Joe Biden said in a statement.



'The President and I will not tolerate attacks on American forces, and we will take all necessary actions to defend the United States, our troops, and our interests,' said Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin.



Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the weekend attack.



Iran has denied involvement in it. 'These claims are made with specific political goals to reverse the realities of the region,' Iran's official IRNA news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani as saying.



