Calterah Showcases Latest mmWave Radar SoC Portfolio at Automotive World in Tokyo

Leading Global Provider of mmWave IC Seeks to Further Develop its Global Strategic Presence with Japanese Automotive Electronics Exhibition Debut

TOKYO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calterah Semiconductor Technology, a global leader in designing and developing CMOS single-chip millimeter-wave radar sensors, demonstrated its latest product portfolio at Automotive World in Tokyo, highlighting a range of advanced automotive applications that seek to further consolidate its presence in the global automotive industry.

Marking the pioneer's exhibition debut in Japan, Calterah as a mature semiconductor company with mass production operation achievement, had impressed visitors with its comprehensive selection of automotive mmWave radar SoCs and their applications for both the interior and exterior of vehicles including the latest short-range radar applications, highlighting their involvement in empowering L2+ autonomous driving. Providing interactive experiences and expert advice at the booth, Calterah's impressive display has helped deepen its communication with international customers as the company seeks to further develop its global strategic presence.

Japan: An Important Market for Calterah

As the world's second-largest car exporter, Japan exported over 3.99 million vehicles in 2023, making it one of the main markets for automotive mmWave radar applications. Through Calterah's attendance at Automotive World in Tokyo, the company hopes to further develop its profile and recognition as a global leader in mmWave radar SoC technology, joining 1,900 fellow exhibitors and 90,000 visitors at the exhibition.

With development in autonomous vehicles dependent upon advances in sensor technology, it is expected that the application of mmWave radar technology will become increasingly prominent in future. Its importance as a rapid and effective method of sensing and detecting the surrounding environment makes it an essential sensor, enabling autonomous vehicles to safely and efficiently operate. Consequently, the mmWave technology market is expected to grow exponentially and be globally worth USD10.8 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 30% over the next 5 years.

Exhibiting World-Class mmWave Sensing Technology to the Global Market

Showcasing its portfolio to the world, Calterah brought the pinnacle of its products and solutions to Japan to not only highlight the latest innovations, but also to demonstrate its status as an expert in autonomous driving radar sensor technology. Encompassing numerous crucial advantages - high performance, low power consumption, compact size, and cost-effectiveness, Calterah's SoC products perfectly fit the practical needs and current trends of automotive radar applications.

Those in attendance were able to witness the company's latest Alps-Pro SoC chip-based front radar solution, as well as Calterah's high-performance corner radar solution, both of which feature outstanding detection performances and excellent road test results. These solutions will empower more automotive active safety systems and continue to enhance the safety of intelligent driving.

Also on show was Calterah's next-gen Andes SoC for 4D imaging radar, offering outstanding detection performances, and is a full integration of radar transceiver and microprocessor functions. With its support for outstanding radar system specifications and the Flex-Cascading design, it enables highly differentiated solutions for high-performance 4D imaging radar.

Calterah's real-time demo of the in-cabin radar solution was a crowd-puller. Many visitors interacted with the in-cabin radar demo, gaining a deep understanding and first-hand experiences of this cutting-edge technology. Developed based on the 60 GHz Rhine-Pro mmWave radar SoC, Calterah's in-cabin radar solution can accurately detect micro-motions of the human body, determine the position of occupants, and effectively avoid interference outside the cabin. It also supports Child Presence Detection (CPD). If a child is unintentionally left in a vehicle, the radar can assist the cabin system to promptly trigger an alert, reinforcing the car cabin's safety features.

Calterah Semiconductor Technology Chief Operating Officer Yuzhao Lv remarked "We are pleased to have the opportunity to demonstrate our products to the Japanese market which we trust will help deepen the cooperation with international customers and further expand our global reach, building on the solid foundation we have developed over the past ten years". Yuzhao further said "Since 2014, Calterah has been innovating to remain ahead in the field of mmWave radar SoCs and we have been proud to cooperate with over 20 OEMs, empowering the development and production of over 150 models of passenger vehicles. In total, we have now shipped more than 7 million units of chips, with this number rising with every passing day. Calterah offers advanced and competitive portfolios that boast the very latest in CMOS mmWave technology, with clients benefiting from highly integrated SoC, innovative Antenna-in-Package technology, and complete turnkey radar solutions".

In its tenth year of operations, Calterah remains committed to designing and developing a global supply of cost-effective, power-efficient, high-performance, and miniaturized automotive radar SoCs. Throughout the product lifecycle, Calterah implements various management and control measures to ensure Zero Defects. These strict standards have also been recognized internationally, with Calterah attaining certifications for Functional Safety (ISO 26262) and Automotive Cybersecurity (ISO/SAE 21434), while professional agencies certified the company's ASPICE management in its R&D processes for automotive software.

As demand for autonomous vehicles continues to grow, Calterah's presence at Automotive World reinforces the strength of its automotive mmWave radar SoC products for markets across Asia and the globe. On the world stage, by providing more advanced and competitive automotive mmWave radar SoC products and services, Calterah continues to actively seek partners for collaboration to jointly create safer and smarter driving experiences for everyone.

To know more about Calterah, visit www.calterah.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2328592/Calterah_s_Booth_Automotive_World_Tokyo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2328593/Calterah_Andes_SoC_4D_Imaging_Radar.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2328594/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/calterah-showcases-latest-mmwave-radar-soc-portfolio-at-automotive-world-in-tokyo-302046626.html