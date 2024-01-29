Anzeige
Der Uransektor ist heiß: Nach fast 100 Prozent - was geht hier noch?
29.01.2024
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 26 January 2024 were:

204.97p Capital only (undiluted)
210.59p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Following the buyback cancellation of 10,000 ordinary shares on 16th January 2024, the Company has 20,491,536 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 10,081,532 shares held in Treasury.

2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.


